DERMALA, A Consumer Dermatology Company, Announces New Product Launch

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALA, the only personalized, clinically proven, treatment for acne powered by the human microbiome, announces the release of its soothing new daily moisturizer for blemish-prone skin; OAT So Sweet™.

DERMALA Introduces OAT So Sweet™ Daily Moisturizer, formulated with Prebiotics and Postbiotics Tweet this DERMALA Introduces OAT So Sweet™ Daily Moisturizer, formulated with Prebiotics and Postbiotics, to balance and restore the skin microbiome

OAT So Sweet is a soothing light moisturizer formulated with prebiotics and postbiotics to balance and restore the skin microbiome. Its unique combination of ingredients was specifically formulated to help calm, restore, and heal acne-prone skin. OAT So Sweet Daily Moisturizer is suitable for any skin type and reduces redness while hydrating, and protecting the skin.

"Customers are achieving tremendous success in treating their acne with our #FOBO® (Fear of Breaking Out) Acne Treatment Kit," said Lada Rasochova, PhD MBA, Founder & CEO of DERMALA. "OAT So Sweet moisturizer compliments the #FOBO Kit regimen and is built to calm, hydrate, and heal acne-prone skin."

With key ingredients such as colloidal oatmeal, niacinamide, licorice root extract, ceramides, avocado oil, and green tea leaf extract, the OAT So Sweet Daily Moisturizer hydrates and plumps the skin without clogging pores. The patented SE Microbiome Complex® and SE Sugar Complex™ are the true differentiators of this moisturizer, providing naturally occurring prebiotics and postbiotics that support a balanced microbiome by killing C. acnes, the acne-causing bacteria, while promoting the growth of S. epidermidis, the healthy, acne-fighting bacteria.

All DERMALA products are based on cutting-edge human microbiome science. They are formulated with patented microbiome-derived prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics that improve skin health naturally by balancing both the skin and gut microbiome.

Visit www.dermala.com to purchase OAT So Sweet Daily Moisturizer, take a skin quiz, and get more information about the #FOBO Acne Treatment Kit. Consumers who sign up for a monthly subscription save 20% on all products.

About DERMALA

DERMALA, Inc. is a consumer dermatology company leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome and data analytics to develop novel solutions for acne and other skin conditions. The company's #FOBO® (Fear of Breaking Out) Kit, a personalized, microbiome-powered solution for acne, combines patented topical acne treatments and oral supplements with the DERMALA Acne Tracker app that customers use to track their skin health and get product formulations continuously optimized based on their results. For more information, visit www.dermala.com.

