DERMALA, A Consumer Dermatology Company, Announces Several Additions to a Successful Acne Product Range

The brand's best-selling SUPPLEMEANT to Be® Daily Pre + Probiotic + Vitamin Skin Mix is now available in two new formulations, based on strong customer demand for solutions that support skin health from the inside out. SUPPLEMEANT to Be® Daily Pre + Probiotic Skin Mix is formulated with unique, blemish-fighting probiotics and prebiotics with a boost from a spinach leaf-based blend of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. SUPPLEMEANT to Be® Daily Vitamin Skin Mix enhances skin health with a unique blend of zinc, chromium, vitamins, hyaluronic acid, and green tea & spinach leaf extracts that support a balanced microbiome and glowing skin.

The product extensions are completed by the launch of 40% thinner PATCH Me (If You Can)® Targeted Pimple Patches in three sizes and a variety of formats – S/M, XL, and S/M/XL variety pack. Similar to the original PATCH ME (If You Can)®, the hydrocolloid pimple patches reduce the size and severity of acne lesions, speed up healing, protect the skin from the spread of acne-causing bacteria, and prevent dark spots and scars.

"We are dedicated to producing innovative, science-based acne-fighting treatments and products that work from the inside out and outside in," said Lada Rasochova, PhD MBA, Founder & CEO of DERMALA. "Our team is actively developing new products that combine human microbiome science with skincare and data analytics. We are very confident in the results our customers will see with our new product launches."

All DERMALA products are based on cutting-edge human microbiome science. They are formulated with patented microbiome-derived prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics that improve skin health naturally by balancing both the skin and gut microbiome. Visit www.dermala.com to learn more.

DERMALA, Inc. is a San Diego-based consumer dermatology company leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome and data analytics to develop novel solutions for acne and other skin conditions. DERMALA delivers a microbiome-powered solution by combining patented topical acne treatments, oral supplements, and the DERMALA Acne Tracker App.

