Dermatological Drugs: Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook to 2022 - The Emergence of Improved Diagnostic Modalities is Driving Growth

The "Global Dermatological Drugs Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dermatological Drugs Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Increase in prices of dermatological drugs is one of the major trends driving the market growth. The increase in the price of dermatological drugs is partially driven by consumer demand and faster approvals of new drugs. In dermatology, topicals are the most cost-effective therapy, followed by small molecules.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the emergence of improved diagnostic modalities. Modern molecular diagnostics encompasses gene-specific polymerase chain reaction and is the latest addition to dermatology diagnostics owing to its precision, sensitivity, and speed.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the presence of access barriers for novel biologics and biosimilars. The originators (biologics manufacturers) have extended their current monopoly profits by creating several legal and regulatory barriers to the entry of biosimilars as they restrict the adoption of biologics.

Market Trends

  • Increase in Prices of Dermatological Drugs
  • Patent Expiry of Major Drugs
  • Availability of Biologics/Biosimilars for Treatment
  • Increasing Research on Gene Therapy

Key Vendors

  • AbbVie
  • Amgen
  • Celgene
  • Johnson & Johnson

Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Pipeline Analysis

6. Market Sizing

7. Five Forces Analysis

8. Market Segmentation by Application

9. Market Segmentation by Product

10. Customer Landscape

11. Regional Landscape

12. Decision Framework

13. Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Vendor Landscape

16. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dtdjln/dermatological?w=5

