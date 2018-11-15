Dermatological Drugs: Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook to 2022 - The Emergence of Improved Diagnostic Modalities is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Dermatological Drugs Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Increase in prices of dermatological drugs is one of the major trends driving the market growth. The increase in the price of dermatological drugs is partially driven by consumer demand and faster approvals of new drugs. In dermatology, topicals are the most cost-effective therapy, followed by small molecules.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the emergence of improved diagnostic modalities. Modern molecular diagnostics encompasses gene-specific polymerase chain reaction and is the latest addition to dermatology diagnostics owing to its precision, sensitivity, and speed.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the presence of access barriers for novel biologics and biosimilars. The originators (biologics manufacturers) have extended their current monopoly profits by creating several legal and regulatory barriers to the entry of biosimilars as they restrict the adoption of biologics.

Increase in Prices of Dermatological Drugs

Patent Expiry of Major Drugs

Availability of Biologics/Biosimilars for Treatment

Increasing Research on Gene Therapy

AbbVie

Amgen

Celgene

Johnson & Johnson

