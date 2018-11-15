Dermatological Drugs: Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook to 2022 - The Emergence of Improved Diagnostic Modalities is Driving Growth
The "Global Dermatological Drugs Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dermatological Drugs Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.19% during the period 2018-2022.
Increase in prices of dermatological drugs is one of the major trends driving the market growth. The increase in the price of dermatological drugs is partially driven by consumer demand and faster approvals of new drugs. In dermatology, topicals are the most cost-effective therapy, followed by small molecules.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the emergence of improved diagnostic modalities. Modern molecular diagnostics encompasses gene-specific polymerase chain reaction and is the latest addition to dermatology diagnostics owing to its precision, sensitivity, and speed.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the presence of access barriers for novel biologics and biosimilars. The originators (biologics manufacturers) have extended their current monopoly profits by creating several legal and regulatory barriers to the entry of biosimilars as they restrict the adoption of biologics.
Market Trends
- Increase in Prices of Dermatological Drugs
- Patent Expiry of Major Drugs
- Availability of Biologics/Biosimilars for Treatment
- Increasing Research on Gene Therapy
Key Vendors
- AbbVie
- Amgen
- Celgene
- Johnson & Johnson
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Pipeline Analysis
6. Market Sizing
7. Five Forces Analysis
8. Market Segmentation by Application
9. Market Segmentation by Product
10. Customer Landscape
11. Regional Landscape
12. Decision Framework
13. Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Vendor Landscape
16. Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dtdjln/dermatological?w=5
