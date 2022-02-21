Dermatologicals Market to Reach $59.30 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 11.50% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Dermatologicals Market by Disease (Acne, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Rosacea, Alopecia, and Others), Type (Prescription-based Drugs, and Over-the-Counter Drugs), and Route of Administration (Topical Administration, Oral Administration, and Parenteral Administration): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global dermatologicals industry was accounted for $19.97 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $59.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in prevalence of skin diseases, surge in awareness among individuals about skin diseases, and increase in number of approvals for dermatological products have boosted the growth of the global dermatologicals market. However, availability of alternatives for acne treatment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, development of pharmaceutical industry and surge in healthcare expenditure are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3805

COVID-19 scenario:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several dermatological clinics were closed due to strict regulations regarding social gathering and social distancing.

Moreover, the majority of the professional healthcare workers were diverted to treat Covid-19 patients.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Dermatologicals Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3805?reqfor=covid

The psoriasis segment held the largest share

By disease, the psoriasis segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dermatologicals market, due to rise in incidences of psoriasis and skin disorders. However, the dermatitis segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period, owing to surge in awareness related to use of dermatological for treatment of dermatitis across the globe.

The prescription-based drugs segment dominated the market

By type, the prescription-based drugs segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global dermatologicals market, as these medicines are essential for patients during treatment of skin conditions such as psoriasis and acne. However, the over-the-counter drugs segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in awareness related to early diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3805

North America held the largest share

By region, the global dermatologicals market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the market, due to rise in prevalence of various skin disorders and easy availability of dermatological products. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period, owing to presence of large potential customers based and rise in awareness related to use of dermatological for the treatment of skin diseases.

Major market players

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC).

Galderma

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Novartis AG

Leo Pharma A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Organon & Co (Merck)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Official Press Release: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/dermatological-drugs-market.html

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Biopharmaceuticals Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Culture Media Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Acne Medication Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Home Medical Equipment Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research