Dermatology Devices Market Size Worth $34.3 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dermatology devices market size is expected to reach USD 34.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Dermatology devices are expected to have a high demand due to rising beauty consciousness, increasing cases of skin diseases, and the growing influence of social media.
Key Insights & Findings from the report:
- Treatment devices dominated the market in 2021 due to a rise in awareness regarding various aesthetic procedures & products, which led to increased adoption of both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures
- Laser devices held a significant market share in 2021 due to their extensive usage in a variety of diseases and cosmetic treatments
- Skin cancer diagnosis held a substantial market share in 2021 on account of the high prevalence of this disease, particularly melanoma
- Skin rejuvenation is expected to have a lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the growing number of geriatric people opting for such treatment procedures
- The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the advanced infrastructure and enhanced services offered in these settings
- North America was the dominant regional market in 2021 due to the increased beauty consciousness and awareness regarding aesthetic procedures
The incidence of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, acne, eczema, and skin lesions, is continuously rising across the globe owing to irregular lifestyles and food habits. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer arising due to overexposure to the sun. Dermatology diagnostic devices help in the early diagnosis of melanoma.
The high prevalence of this skin condition is anticipated to contribute to market growth. For instance, in 2019, nearly 7,800 Canadians were estimated to be diagnosed with melanoma and nearly 1,300 Canadians were estimated to die due to melanoma. Obesity has become one of the major health concerns as well, for both the male and female populations. Hence, fat removal procedures are being highly adopted. Liposuction is considered an effective obesity treatment. A rise in disposable income levels is also another factor driving the product demand. In addition, technological advancements in laser treatments are increasing the application scope of these devices, thus boosting the demand by physicians and patients alike.
Market Segmentation:
Grand View Research has segmented the global dermatology devices market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:
- Dermatology Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)
- Diagnostic Devices
- Dermatoscopes
- Microscopes
- Other Imaging Devices
- Biopsy Devices
- Treatment Devices
- Light Therapy Devices
- Lasers
- Electrosurgical Equipment
- Liposuction Devices
- Microdermabrasion Devices
- Cryotherapy Devices
- Dermatology Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)
- Diagnostic Devices
- Skin Cancer Diagnosis
- Other
- Treatment Devices
- Hair Removal
- Skin Rejuvenation
- Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal
- Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing
- Body Contouring and Fat Removal
- Cellulite Reduction
- Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal
- Others
- Dermatology Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
- Dermatology Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Switzerland
- The Netherlands
- Belgium
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Chile
- MEA
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Turkey
List of Key Players of Dermatology Devices Market
- Alma Lasers GmbH
- Cynosure, Inc.
- Solta Medical, Inc.
- Cutera, Inc.
- Syneron Medical Ltd.
- Canfield Scientific, Inc.
- 3Gen
- Aesthetic Group
- Ambicare Health
- Image Derm, Inc.
