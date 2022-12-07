DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global dermatology medical lasers market.

The global dermatology medical lasers market is expected to grow from $2.56 billion in 2021 to $3.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The market is expected to grow to $5.82 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%.

Major players in the dermatology medical lasers market are Cynosure, Peninsula, Miracle Laser, Syneron, Shenzhen GSD, Sincoheren, Fotona, Alma Lasers Ltd, and Cutera.

The dermatology medical lasers market consists of sales of dermatology medical lasers and related services by companies that manufacture them. Dermatology medical lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to the skin and for cosmetic procedures such as scar removal, skin rejuvenation, skin lightening, hair removal, and tattoo removal.

The main devices of dermatology medical lasers are surgical lasers and vascular lasers. Vascular laser is a type of device that is utilized to treat vascular lesions, like port wine stains, spider veins, rosacea, and wrinkles by targeting the vessels in these specific areas. The various applications involved are cancer, hair removal, tattoo removal, resurfacing, and others that are used by various end-users such as hospitals, skincare clinics, and cosmetic surgical centers.

North America was the largest region in the dermatology medical lasers market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the dermatology medical lasers market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The growing demand for cosmetic procedures is expected to drive the dermatology medical lasers market. There has been an increase in the number of people opting for cosmetic procedures to enhance the appearance levels and treatment of defects on the skin.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons data, $16.7 billion was spent on cosmetic procedures in the U.S. in 2020. The poll also revealed that 11% of women surveyed said they are more interested in cosmetic plastic surgery or non-surgical procedures than before COVID-19 . Dermatology lasers are used in cosmetic procedures such as removal of fine lines, wrinkles, skin tightening, pigmented lesions, precancerous lesions, vascular lesions, tattoos, hair removal, acne scars, and others. Hence, the growing demand for cosmetic procedures among users aids in the growth of the dermatology medical lasers market.

Alternatives for laser skin treatment are expected to hinder the dermatology medical lasers market. The growing popularity of alternative methods of skin treatment such as the use of drugs, chemical treatment, microneedle, and Botox surgery is expected to hinder the growth of the market. For instance, as per the survey by eMediHealth of 64 dermatologists from October to November 2019, drug therapy such as Isotretinoin and retinoids have a higher success rate for acne treatment with 75% dermatologists preferring it over laser therapy. Thus, the demand for alternatives is expected to restrain the market growth.

Companies are increasingly investing in Picosecond Lasers for skin treatments other than tattoo removal as they have found their use in the treatment of acne, skin lightening, and skin tightening. For instance, in February 2019, LaserOptek received FDA clearance for its PicoLO picosecond laser device used for the treatment of scars and skin rejuvenation. Therefore, the use of picosecond lasers in dermatological processes is expected to be the new trend in the dermatology medical lasers market.

The countries covered in the dermatology medical lasers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

