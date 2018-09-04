Dermavant Announces Changes to Leadership and Board of Directors

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Pharma, today announced that Executive Chair Jackie Fouse, Ph.D., will bring her service as Executive Chair at Dermavant to a close on September 5 as she prepares to assume her newly-announced role as Chief Executive Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals. Dermavant also announced that Frank Torti, M.D., and Myrtle Potter have joined the Dermavant board of directors and that Dr. Torti has been named Chairman of the Board.

"It has been a pleasure to help Dermavant grow into a leading biopharmaceutical company in medical dermatology," said Dr. Fouse. "Dermavant has built a broad and diverse portfolio of novel oral and topical therapies targeting some of the greatest areas of unmet need in medical dermatology, including atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, acne, hyperhidrosis, and rare dermatologic diseases. I have enjoyed collaborating with the Roivant Pharma and Dermavant teams as they have driven this pipeline forward. I would like to thank the talented Dermavant team for their hard work and believe Frank and Myrtle are well equipped to direct the company through the next stage of its journey."

"I would like to thank Jackie for her contributions to Dermavant," said Mayukh Sukhatme, M.D., President of Roivant Pharma. "Dermavant has made great strides in the past year under Jackie's leadership, including the recent addition of tapinarof as the company's anchor asset, and we will always consider her a part of the Roivant family. Our Vant leadership model enables industry leaders like Jackie to help us rapidly accelerate the launch of new Vants by helping them achieve operational maturity in a short amount of time. I am excited for Frank and Myrtle to help lead Dermavant during its next chapter as the company prepares to initiate a Phase 3 clinical program for tapinarof."

Dr. Torti serves as Vant Investment Chair for Roivant Pharma. He previously served as a partner at New Enterprise Associates (NEA), a leading venture capital firm where he managed early and growth-stage investments in numerous healthcare companies. Prior to joining NEA in 2007, Dr. Torti was a researcher at the Duke University Center for Clinical & Genetic Economics. Dr. Torti received his M.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and his M.B.A. with distinction from Harvard Business School.

Ms. Potter serves as Vant Operating Chair for Roivant Pharma. She previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Myrtle Potter & Company and President and Chief Operating Officer of Genentech. Prior to Genentech she was president of Bristol-Myers Squibb's U.S. Cardiovascular and Metabolic business. She is a graduate of the University of Chicago and serves on the university's board of trustees. She also serves on the boards of Rite Aid and Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, and previously served on the boards of Amazon, Express Scripts, and Medco Health Solutions.

Dermavant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in medical dermatology. Dermavant is dedicated to realizing the full potential of biomedical research and to developing and commercializing novel, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies that improve patients' lives. The company's lead drug, tapinarof, is an investigational therapeutic aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulating agent (TAMA) for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Dermavant plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical program for tapinarof in 2019.

Roivant Pharma is the biopharmaceutical business unit of Roivant Sciences. Roivant Pharma is focused on end-to-end biopharmaceutical company creation, launch, and oversight. Roivant Pharma companies include Myovant, Axovant, Arbutus, Urovant, Enzyvant, Dermavant, Genevant, Metavant, Immunovant, and Altavant.

Roivant is focused on rapidly developing innovative medicines through a novel form of industrial organization. We build Vants – nimble, entrepreneurial biotech companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning economic incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization. The goal of our model is to ensure that important medicines rapidly reach patients who suffer from serious diseases.

