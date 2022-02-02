DermCare Management Announces the Acquisition of Multiple Dermatology Clinics

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DermCare Management, a quickly-growing and innovative family of brands focused on both medical and cosmetic dermatologic services, announced new partnerships with Stone Oak Dermatology, Irradiance Medical Group, Altman Dermatology, and Icecreamwala Dermatology today. These new affiliations further expand DermCare's footprint in Florida, Texas, and California by bringing the platform to 46 locations and approximately 100 medical providers.

Leading Stone Oak Dermatology located in San Antonio, TX is Dr. Linda Banta, an exceptionally skilled Dermatologist, an awarded educator, and a retired Navy Commander. Dr. Banta is a pillar of her community and is recognized as a Top Doctor in the San Antonio area.

"In the short period of our partnership, DermCare has delivered on all fronts." Tweet this

A trailblazer in California, Dr. Christopher Ho of Irradiance Medical Group leads his two state-of-the-art practices located in Torrance and Los Angeles. Dr. Ho and IMG pride themselves on their quality of patient care, stemming from quality relationships and the desire to both treat and educate their patients.

Dr. Andrew Altman of Altman Dermatology is best known for his extraordinary focus on personalized patient care. His private practice located in Plantation, FL treats patients to a true one-on-one approach supported by over 20 years of experience in both medical and cosmetic dermatology.

Dr. Devika Icecreamwala, founder of Icecreamwala Dermatology's sister locations in Berkley and Dublin California, operates her practices with a simple mission: to bring simplicity back to skincare via education. Dr. Icecreamwala applies her passion for Dermatology every day with each and every one of her patients, ensuring an outstanding experience whether it be medical or cosmetic.

"Communication, openness about next steps in the practice, and the continuity of care of my patients was of the utmost importance. In the short period of our partnership, DermCare has delivered on all those fronts." –Dr. Christoper Ho on his partnership with DermCare

"As we continue to execute on our growth strategy in our core markets, we are excited to partner with these extraordinary physicians and their staffs," said Jeffrey Schillinger, CEO of DermCare. "Our strength lies in our partners. Our partners are key opinion leaders in dermatology and through their collaboration, we bring innovation that drives the operational excellence our future partners can enjoy."

About DermCare Management

DermCare Management, a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, is a dermatology practice management company founded on the principle of merging seasoned medical professionals with clinically focused management expertise. Founded in 2017 as a group of 5 founding practices encompassing 15 South Florida locations, DermCare continues to grow year after year despite an unprecedented world pandemic.

Media Contact: Steve Estevez, Director of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Dermcare Management