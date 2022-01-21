Derrick Leon Cameron, MD, MPH, MBA, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LORAIN, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Derrick Leon Cameron, MD, MPH, MBA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Occupational Medicine and Family Medicine Specialist and in acknowledgment of his work in private practice and at Shell Oil.

Dr. Cameron always knew he wanted to be a doctor. He was inspired by his Uncle, who was a Dentist, and encouraged him to go into healthcare. To obtain his college education, Dr. Cameron attended the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Texas, where he graduated with his Medical degree in 1995. To further his education, he completed a residency in Family Medicine at the San Jacinto Methodist Hospital from 1995-1998.

Dr. Cameron wanted to study numerous specialties to pursue a job as a country doctor. He then completed a year-long Fellowship in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Central Texas Medical Foundation in Austin, Texas. In 2005, Dr. Cameron graduated from the University of Texas School of Public Health in Dallas, TX, with a Master of Public Health degree with an Occupational Medicine concentration.

He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM). The American Board of Family Medicine is a nonprofit medical association that certifies Family Medicine and subspecialty physicians that uphold high standards of care. Dr. Cameron is currently licensed to practice medicine in Texas, Louisiana, and Ohio.

Dr. Cameron has now been practicing medicine for more than 22 years. He works in private practice in Deer Park, TX. As a Family Medicine specialist, Dr. Cameron is the primary care doctor for many patients. He works with people of all ages to address a wide range of illnesses, diseases, and routine care.

In 2008, he joined Shell Oil. He wrote "The Shell Disability Management Program: A Five-Year Evaluation of the Impact on Absenteeism and Return-on-Investment" with his peers in 2010. The article was featured in the Journal of Occupational & Environmental Medicine.

In his spare time, Dr. Cameron loves to travel, garden, do DIY projects around his house, and take on projects as a handyman. In the future, Dr. Cameron plans to work on more community health projects with his wife.

Dr. Cameron has been recognized for his excellent work in the Medical field with profile features on Issuewire and Yorkpedia.

