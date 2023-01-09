Desalination market size to increase by USD 8,863.71 million; MEA to contribute 60% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Desalination Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 8,863.71 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 8.77%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Desalination Market 2023-2027

By region, the global desalination market is segmented into Middle East and Africa, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America. The Middle East and Africa is estimated to contribute 60% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The presence of numerous countries with insufficient freshwater resources and high investments in desalination techniques are driving the growth of the desalination market in the Middle East and Africa. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The desalination market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Acciona SA - The company offers desalination by reverse osmosis for providing fresh water in water stressed areas and for promoting a decarbonized economy.

- The company offers desalination by reverse osmosis for providing fresh water in water stressed areas and for promoting a decarbonized economy. Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers desalination Microza hollow fiber membrane for water treatment.

- The company offers desalination Microza hollow fiber membrane for water treatment. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. - The company offers desalination with SWRO desalination systems for a new installation, expansion, or retrofit through DesalCo and reverse osmosis seawater desalination.

- The company offers desalination with SWRO desalination systems for a new installation, expansion, or retrofit through DesalCo and reverse osmosis seawater desalination. Doosan Corp. - The company offers desalination through reverse osmosis (RO) seawater desalination at Egypt .

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in population and rise in demand for consumable water, change in climatic conditions and increased investments, and increase in demand for membrane technology. However, the high cost of the initial investment in a desalination plant is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By technology, the market is segmented into membrane and thermal. The membrane segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America . The Middle East and Africa held the largest share of the market in 2022.

The membrane water treatment chemicals market size in South America is expected to increase by USD 739.23 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.35%. The increasing demand for water treatment chemicals from end-users is notably driving the membrane water treatment chemicals market growth in South America , although factors such as substitutes for water treatment technologies may impede the market growth.

is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.35%. The increasing demand for water treatment chemicals from end-users is notably driving the membrane water treatment chemicals market growth in , although factors such as substitutes for water treatment technologies may impede the market growth. The reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market size is expected to increase by USD 2.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31%. The advantages of RO membranes in water treatment is notably driving the reverse osmosis membrane market growth, although factors such as the fouling of membranes may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this desalination market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the desalination market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, APAC, , and , and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of desalination market vendors.

Desalination Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8863.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.26 Regional analysis Middle East and Africa, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution Middle East and Africa at 60% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acciona SA, Aquatech International LLC, Asahi Kasei Corp., Biwater Holdings Ltd., Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., Doosan Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ferrovial SA, IDE Water Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Osmoflo Water Management Pty. Ltd., Poseidon Water LLC, ProMinent GmbH, Sacyr SA, TEMAK SA, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Webuild, and Hyflux Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

