Desert Downhole Tools Announces Kelly Raper as President

MIDLAND, Texas, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Downhole Tools, LLC ("Desert"), a leading Permian Basin provider of innovative artificial lift and downhole products and services, announced today that industry veteran Kelly Raper has been appointed president.

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Kelly Raper to the Desert team," said Ted Patton, managing director of Hastings Equity Partners. "Kelly is a great addition to the organization. His experience in founding two highly successful companies in artificial lift prior to joining Desert will offer immediate benefits to the Desert team and customers."

Prior to joining Desert, Raper was co-founder and president of Priority Artificial Lift, where he led the company to become a leading independent gas and plunger lift company. In 2003, Raper founded and became president of International Lift Systems (ILS), an artificial lift company which was acquired by Lufkin Industries in 2009. Before founding ILS, he was the vice president of Weatherford North America, overseeing their artificial lift division. Raper has held management positions at several other oilfield product and service companies. Kelly grew up in Plainview, Texas, and played football at Texas A&M University.

"I have known Kelly for the last several years and have yet to meet anyone that doesn't have great things to say about him," said Stacy Smith, general manager of Desert. "There isn't a job on a wellsite that he hasn't performed himself. He brings a true field-level perspective to everything he does and offers customers, suppliers and employees a highly valued level of experience and expertise."

About Desert Downhole Tools

Desert Downhole Tools is a leading provider of innovative artificial lift and downhole products and services in the Permian Basin. Desert's comprehensive approach provides customers with an integrated solution for gas lift, plunger lift, capillary, downhole gauges and packer services. Its technical expertise and experienced team allow Desert to fully service its blue-chip customer base throughout the Permian Basin. Hastings Equity Partners partnered with the founders of Desert through an investment in the company in November of 2016.

About Hastings Equity Partners

Hastings Equity Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in lower, middle-market businesses in the energy sector. Hastings' approach is to leverage the extensive operational experience of the firm's managers and investors, many of whom are active or former CEOs of Fortune 1000 companies. In addition, due to the firm's expanding portfolio of oilfield services companies, it is able to share best practices, technology trends and contacts across its platform to ensure that all of its investments benefit. Hastings strives to help companies create sustained value for their employees, customers, and investment partners.

