Desert Financial Named in Top 3 Best Places to Work in Phoenix 2020

Phoenix Business Journal's coveted annual awards honor 100 Valley employers making employee engagement and satisfaction top priorities. Formerly holding the third spot, Desert Financial advanced to the number two spot in the extra-large category.

"Being named a Top 3 Best Place to Work 2020 in Phoenix is especially meaningful this year because it directly reflects the voice of our employees," said Jeff Meshey, President & CEO at Desert Financial. "We're proud that during this especially tough year we doubled down on our mission share success and put people first," he added.

Desert Financial has more than 1,200 employees. With a new charter to broaden the reach statewide the not-for-profit, member-owned co-op is growing. With a strong emphasis on community engagement and philanthropy, Desert Financial was the first organization to make a significant investment in the Valley of the Sun United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund. To date, the company has given more than $1.1 million in relief efforts and Random Acts of Kindness to local nonprofits and continued with employee volunteerism remotely.

They also invested $1 million in workplace safety using CDC COVID-19 protocols and increased flexibility, vacation sell-back and other incentives to promote financial, physical and emotional wellness while maintaining their essential services.

Best Places to Work honoree rankings are based solely on employees' confidential, secure responses to the Best Places to Work Survey administered by Quantum Workplace. Employee responses from the 30 standard survey questions, along with the number of employees that respond to the survey are calculated to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

For images, video clips and subject matter experts, visit Desert Financial's press page here.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 81 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's largest local credit union with $6 billion in assets, more than 340,000 members and 47 physical locations across the Valley, plus our fully online eBranch serving all of Arizona. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2019, Desert Financial gave nearly $11 million to Valley nonprofits, the community and members. Learn more at Desert Financial Credit Union and find news and information @desertfinancial on Twitter.

SOURCE Desert Financial Credit Union

