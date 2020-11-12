Desert Financial Sponsors Adoption Days at Arizona Animal Welfare League

To preserve safety, interested parties must meet adoptable friends at the shelter in Phoenix by appointment only at aawl.org, or by calling: 602-273-6852. Furry friends sponsored by Desert Financial will be identified on each pet's page.

Trained matchmakers help adoptive families find new family members that meet their needs for age, breed, physical conditions, temperament, activity level, etc. Children are welcome to come meet the animals during appointments, and masks are required.

"If you have room in your heart and home, we wanted to make it a little easier to say 'yes' to adoption," said Jeff Meshey, President and CEO at Desert Financial Credit Union. "Working with our longtime partners at AAWL to cover fees is an investment we're proud to make," he went on.

Dogs and cats waiting for forever families at AAWL are:

Vaccinated

Spayed/neutered

Microchipped for identification if lost

Medically evaluated

Treated for fleas/ticks

Health insured for 30 days

Judith Gardner, President and CEO said, "Community partners like Desert Financial are an integral part of our lifesaving mission as Arizona's oldest and largest no-kill shelter, and we appreciate their longtime support of AAWL." No-kill shelters only euthanize animals if they're terminally ill, and otherwise work with partners to find homes for all animals in need of one.

Adoption Days are November 12-15, but Desert Financial will continue to cover fees until each sponsored animal is adopted.

WHO: Arizona Animal Welfare League



WHAT: Adoption Days, sponsored by Desert Financial Credit Union



WHEN: November 12 – 15, 2020

Please visit aawl.org to schedule your appointment



WHERE: Main shelter by appointment: 25 N. 40th Street, Phoenix



COST: All adoption fees are covered by Desert Financial Credit Union

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 81 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's largest local credit union with $6 billion in assets, more than 340,000 members and 47 physical locations across the Valley, plus our fully online eBranch serving all of Arizona. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2019, Desert Financial gave nearly $11 million to Valley nonprofits, the community and members. Learn more at Desert Financial Credit Union and find news and information @desertfinancial on Twitter.

About Arizona Animal Welfare League

The Arizona Animal Welfare League is the oldest and largest no-kill shelter in Arizona. Founded in 1971, AAWL rehomes and rehabilitates more than 4,000 rescue animals across the state that have been abandoned or surrendered. Besides adoptions, AAWL offers a variety of services with their animal foster programs, Rural Rescue outreach, youth education, and low-cost clinic. For more information, visit aawl.org.

