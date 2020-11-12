Desert Financial Sponsors Adoption Days at Arizona Animal Welfare League
Adoption fees are covered from November 12th-15th for 40 rescue dogs and cats
Nov 12, 2020, 14:42 ET
PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs and cats save their owners from "ruff," lonely days and Desert Financial is making it free to adopt one of 40 dogs and cats from November 12th to 15th. Visit aawl.org for a matchmaking appointment.
In Maricopa County, there are about 1,400 homeless animals in need of new best friends at any time, including some recently rescued by AAWL from puppy mills. Animals have brought many families joy and peace during the pandemic, easing stress and alleviating isolation. There is no better time to adopt!
To preserve safety, interested parties must meet adoptable friends at the shelter in Phoenix by appointment only at aawl.org, or by calling: 602-273-6852. Furry friends sponsored by Desert Financial will be identified on each pet's page.
Trained matchmakers help adoptive families find new family members that meet their needs for age, breed, physical conditions, temperament, activity level, etc. Children are welcome to come meet the animals during appointments, and masks are required.
"If you have room in your heart and home, we wanted to make it a little easier to say 'yes' to adoption," said Jeff Meshey, President and CEO at Desert Financial Credit Union. "Working with our longtime partners at AAWL to cover fees is an investment we're proud to make," he went on.
Dogs and cats waiting for forever families at AAWL are:
- Vaccinated
- Spayed/neutered
- Microchipped for identification if lost
- Medically evaluated
- Treated for fleas/ticks
- Health insured for 30 days
Judith Gardner, President and CEO said, "Community partners like Desert Financial are an integral part of our lifesaving mission as Arizona's oldest and largest no-kill shelter, and we appreciate their longtime support of AAWL." No-kill shelters only euthanize animals if they're terminally ill, and otherwise work with partners to find homes for all animals in need of one.
Adoption Days are November 12-15, but Desert Financial will continue to cover fees until each sponsored animal is adopted.
|
WHO:
|
WHAT:
|
Adoption Days, sponsored by Desert Financial Credit Union
|
WHEN:
|
November 12 – 15, 2020
|
Please visit aawl.org to schedule your appointment
|
WHERE:
|
Main shelter by appointment: 25 N. 40th Street, Phoenix
|
COST:
|
All adoption fees are covered by Desert Financial Credit Union
About Desert Financial Credit Union
Celebrating 81 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's largest local credit union with $6 billion in assets, more than 340,000 members and 47 physical locations across the Valley, plus our fully online eBranch serving all of Arizona. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2019, Desert Financial gave nearly $11 million to Valley nonprofits, the community and members. Learn more at Desert Financial Credit Union and find news and information @desertfinancial on Twitter.
About Arizona Animal Welfare League
The Arizona Animal Welfare League is the oldest and largest no-kill shelter in Arizona. Founded in 1971, AAWL rehomes and rehabilitates more than 4,000 rescue animals across the state that have been abandoned or surrendered. Besides adoptions, AAWL offers a variety of services with their animal foster programs, Rural Rescue outreach, youth education, and low-cost clinic. For more information, visit aawl.org.
