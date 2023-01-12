DESERT HAWK GOLD ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF EXPANDED PERMIT

GOLD HILL, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Hawk Gold Corporation is pleased to announce it has received new permits to expand the size of its heap leach pad as well as other site improvements. The Company operates an open pit gold mine and processing plant near Gold Hill, Utah and requested this permit in order to expand its operations.

The newly issued permit from the United States Bureau of Land Management and the State of Utah provides for an increase in the size of the project leach pad from 2 million tons to 10 million tons, a five-fold increase. Included in the permit expansion is the authorization to drill a second water well to provide additional process water for operations. The Company expects that with the new permit in hand, the annual mining rate can be increased from less than 1 million tons to approximately 1.75 million tons. This permit expansion is also expected to extend the mine life from 6 to 10 years.

According to Rick Havenstrite, Desert Hawk's CEO, "This expanded permit represents a major milestone for Desert Hawk and provides for a significant expansion of our existing operations. We are excited to implement the use of the expanded pad in our operations during 2023. We will also continue to explore the known mineralized gold trend beyond the boundaries of our existing pit in order to firm up future resources for mining".

Desert Hawk Gold is a fully reporting company with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and filings can be accessed on the EDGAR system. Further details on the recent permit grant and other matters are available in a recent 8-K filing.

