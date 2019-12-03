Desert Land Group and Civitas Senior Living Break Ground on New Luxury Senior Living Community in Flagstaff, Arizona

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Land Group, an Arizona real estate developer, and Fort Worth-based senior living management company, Civitas Senior Living, have begun construction on their newest senior living boutique project, The Bluffs of Flagstaff.

The Bluffs of Flagstaff is an approximately 210,572 square-foot community offering a continuum of care with 120 independent living, 66 assisted living, and 18 memory care apartments. The community will feature premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held on October 10, 2019, with Julie Pastrick, president of the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, members of the City Council, future residents, local investors, and representatives from Civitas and Desert Land in attendance. The event was abuzz with excitement as dignitaries and project administrators turned the soil with the ceremonial shovels.

Founder and Civitas Senior Living CEO Wayne Powell says, "Our passion is people, and our mission is to inspire active, healthy, and happy lives." Powell's goal with this community is to provide the residents who call Flagstaff, Arizona home the same leading-edge programming and passionate care that has made Civitas a nationally recognized name in the senior living industry.

The Bluffs of Flagstaff brings the finest in amenities to Flagstaff, Arizona, featuring an active environment and ease of living conveniences. Residents will enjoy getting pampered in the elegant salon and relish the locally grown flavors cooked and served in our dining rooms or chef's private room. Other amenities include:

Private residences

Resort-quality amenities

Concierge-style services

Chef-prepared meals

24/7 professional care

"We're thrilled to bring a new level of retirement living to the people of Flagstaff," says Desert Land Group CEO Mychal Gordon, RLA. "The Bluffs' premier amenities and activities programming will ensure that our residents enjoy everything that Flagstaff's four-season splendor has to offer."

The Bluffs of Flagstaff features a design true to the character of the area's forested, panoramic beauty and a number of amenities to enhance the senior living experience including:

Indoor pool

Putting green

Beautiful, interior courtyard

Pub and lounge

Fitness gym

Outdoor cooking area

Dog parks

Bustling activities calendar

The Bluffs of Flagstaff's completion is set for Fall 2021. Architect for the project is Kaas Wilson. General contractor is Greenberg Construction. Designer is Senior By Design. The Bluffs will be located at 3100 East Butler Avenue, Flagstaff, Arizona 86004. Contact The Bluffs at 928-315-0178 or TheBluffsSeniorLiving.com.

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasseniorliving.com .

About Desert Land Group

Desert Land Group is an Arizona real estate developer and consultant company run by Mychal Gorden and Luke Still that provides a wide range of real estate services, from feasibility and market analysis to land acquisition and planning. They represent over 30 years of combined experience and specialize in increasing profit and reducing risk for projects in Western Arizona, with a focus on Lake Havasu City and the Colorado River region. For more information about Desert Land Group, please visit www.desertlandgroup.com/.

