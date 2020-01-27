Desert Medical Imaging, Open System Imaging, MD Imaging & Chico Breast Care Center Join Forces with HALO Diagnostics (HALO Dx)

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HALO Diagnostics (HALO Dx), a technology company headquartered in the Silicon Valley, has brought together top technology experts with leading radiologists to create a global center for innovation in medical diagnostics in the Coachella Valley. Desert Medical Imaging, the Coachella Valley's leading independent imaging center, Open System Imaging, MD Imaging, and Chico Breast Care Center are now affiliated with the privately-held HALO Dx. Desert Medical Imaging (Indian Wells, Indio and Palm Springs) and Open System Imaging (Chico, El Centro, Palm Desert, Pasadena and Tustin), both companies with 20+ year histories, along with Chico Breast Care Center (Chico) and MD Imaging (Redding) comprise the 10 current California locations of HALO Dx. An additional 26 ProScan Imaging centers in the Midwest are now strategic partners with HALO Dx. Including all 36 locations, HALO Dx will have 65 board certified radiologists with oversight for nearly 1 million patient encounters per year. With its strategic vision for unparalleled patient care and a rapid growth plan, HALO Dx will leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions to become one of the top radiogenomics networks in the United States and expects to expand to 100 imaging centers by the end of 2020.

"HALO Dx brings together pioneers in the fields of radiology and technology to marry the two to provide and develop an unparalleled level of services. It will be life-changing for patients and physicians. By leveraging technology, we will make an impact on a personal level for each patient and their family, as well as raise the standard for improved accuracy in diagnostics," said HALO Dx Chief Executive Officer Michael Uhl. "We are changing the face of radiology from the ground up. The industry will be fundamentally different in 3-5 years as we lead the industry forward."

"We are excited to build upon what we have established over the past two decades at Desert Medical Imaging to take radiology to the next level," said John F. Feller, M.D., Founder and Medical Director of Desert Medical Imaging and now Chief Medical Officer of HALO Dx. "With the resources and combined expertise of HALO Dx, we will be developing new technology to improve health care," said Dr. Feller. "What's especially exciting for Coachella Valley residents is that any new services or products we develop will be available here, first, at our HALO Dx Innovation Center in the Coachella Valley before they are implemented at our other offices."

Dr. Feller also said he believes this new venture will attract more physicians, software engineers and medical professionals to work in the Coachella Valley to be part of the medical solutions hub HALO Dx is creating.

The HALO Dx executive management team includes technology moguls previously with Google, McKinsey & Company and VMware and radiology specialists who were pioneers in early MRI installation and performed the first outpatient focal laser ablation of a prostate tumor in the world. The team includes:

Chief Executive Officer – Michael Uhl

Chief Medical Officer – John F. Feller, M.D.

Chief Operating Officer, California – Ken Bishop

Chief Product Officer – Brian Axe

Chief Technology Officer – Aram Compeau

HALO Dx and Innovation Center Services

The mission of HALO Dx is to improve human health and wellbeing via local and easy access to advanced diagnostics. The inspiration for the HALO Dx vision was born out of personal experiences of two of the founders – Michael Uhl and Brian Axe, both of whose parents lacked access to advanced diagnostics in semi-rural areas which would have made a difference in the effectiveness of their medical treatment. They are now dedicating their lives to improving diagnostics worldwide.

State-of-the-art equipment and university-level services available at HALO Dx include:

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans

Computerized tomography (CT) scans

Positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET/CT) scans

Ultrasound scans

Early diagnosis of dementia and Alzheimer's

Biopsies and aspiration

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)

Coronary CT angiography

Facet injections

Genomics

Interventional radiology and pain management procedures

Lung cancer screening

Multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) for prostate cancer detection, diagnosis and treatment

Nuclear medicine

Virtual colonoscopy

Whole body MRI screening

Clinical trials for prostate, lung cancer, stem cell and other studies

Personalized healthcare using emerging genomic solutions

Plans in the near future include the development of a women's health imaging program, radiology artificial intelligence solutions, and expanded nuclear medicine and genomics services.

