Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Size to Grow by 3971.5 Thousand Tons, Activated Carbon to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The desiccant and adsorbent market has been segmented by product (activated carbon, silica gel, ceramic balls, and others) and geography (APAC, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America). By product, the activated carbon segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for air purification and separation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Market 2022-2026

The desiccant and adsorbent market size is expected to increase by 3971.5 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period, according to the latest report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The desiccant and adsorbent market covers the following areas:

Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Sizing

Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Forecast

Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Analysis

Key Companies and their Offerings

Almatis BV, Axens, BASF SE, Calgon Carbon Corp., CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG, CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Global Adsorbents Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong Xintao Technology Co. Ltd., Hengye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KNT Group, Merck KGaA, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd., Shanghai Jiuzhou Chemicals Co. Ltd, Standard Industries Inc., XINTAO Network Studio, Zeolites and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., Zhongbao molecular sieve Co. Ltd, ZR Catalyst Co. LTD., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Almatis BV - The company offers desiccants and adsorbents, including Alumina, which is used in the production of aluminum metal.

The desiccant and adsorbent market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the increase in demand for oxygen concentrators as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as reduced service life due to a high level of impurities may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Desiccant And Adsorbent Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% Market growth 2022-2026 3971.5 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.0 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, South Korea, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Almatis BV, Axens, BASF SE, Calgon Carbon Corp., CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG, CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Global Adsorbents Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong Xintao Technology Co. Ltd., Hengye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KNT Group, Merck KGaA, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd., Shanghai Jiuzhou Chemicals Co. Ltd, Standard Industries Inc., XINTAO Network Studio, Zeolites and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., Zhongbao molecular sieve Co. Ltd, and ZR Catalyst Co. LTD. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Activated carbon - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Activated carbon - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Silica gel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Silica gel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Silica gel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Silica gel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Silica gel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Ceramic balls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Ceramic balls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ceramic balls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Ceramic balls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ceramic balls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product (thousand t)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 80: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography (thousand t)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Almatis BV

Exhibit 101: Almatis BV - Overview



Exhibit 102: Almatis BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Almatis BV - Key offerings

10.4 Axens

Exhibit 104: Axens - Overview



Exhibit 105: Axens - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Axens - Key news



Exhibit 107: Axens - Key offerings

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 108: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 109: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 110: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 111: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 Calgon Carbon Corp.

Exhibit 113: Calgon Carbon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Calgon Carbon Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Calgon Carbon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Calgon Carbon Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG

Exhibit 117: CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 118: CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG - Key offerings

10.8 Hengye Inc.

Exhibit 120: Hengye Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Hengye Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Hengye Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 123: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Standard Industries Inc.

Exhibit 131: Standard Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Standard Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Standard Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Standard Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Zeolites and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Zeolites and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Zeolites and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Zeolites and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

