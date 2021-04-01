Design and Sustainability Meet Real Quality with the New Touchless Bottle Filling Station from Haws

"The new 1210 offers all the same great technology as our Electric Water Cooler line, with enhanced hygienic interaction," says James Burwell, Director of Haws Global Product Management. "Features like energy savings mode, large internal clearances for easy installation as well as filter replacement and maintenance, intuitive programmable settings, and quiet operation are all standard. With the 1210, we're able to offer all of this technology with a smaller footprint making it ideal as facilities increase capacity."

With smart energy-saving capability, industry-leading bottle fill rates and filters, and 100% lead-free waterways, the EWC 1210 is one of the most sustainable offerings in the touchless operation. And it's all backed by the quality expected from a name like Haws.

*Part of an overall ADA-Compliance plan. Standalone bottle filling stations do not replace the requirement for dual-height drinking fountains.

About Haws®

Since 1906, Haws has been improving the health and safety of our global community by providing hydration, safety, and tempering solutions. With more than 8,000 distribution locations and 250 employees worldwide, we continually focus on quality, service, reliability and complete solution support. Headquartered in Sparks, Nevada, USA, Haws is globally represented with locations in Switzerland, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, India, and Brazil. For more information on Haws, visit www.Hawsco.com.

