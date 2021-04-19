Design By Intent® is Pleased to Expand its Line of ADA Compliant European Designed and Manufactured Shower Safety Seats and Grab Bars

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E&T Horizons has dramatically expanded its line of ADA compliant shower seats and grab bars sold under its Design By Intent® brand. Designed and manufactured in both Italy and France by leading European bathroom safety brands, they set a new standard of luxury and elegance in bathroom safety products.

Elegancia ADA Compliant Shower Seats, Grab Bars, Shelves, & Accessories Height Adjustable ADA Compliant Shower Seats & Accesssories

As more and more Americans are choosing to age in place, they are seeking not only safe, but also attractive luxury shower seating. In 2030 more than 20% of Americans will be 65 or older. This combined with an increasing desire of Americans to "age in place" is increasing the need for in home bathroom and shower safety equipment. Consumers, architects, interior designers, and general contractors are now looking elegant luxury safety shower seats that will complement their expensive modern luxury showers. Owners and developers of luxury apartment homes, multifamily homes, health clubs, country clubs, hotels, spas, corporate headquarters, cruise lines, yachts, and marinas are also looking for more designer luxury shower safety products that accentuates the luxury and beauty of the bathroom and shower.

Terri Gelman, owner of E&T Horizons explained that "We perceived that there was a void in the luxury bath segment for the aging in place bathroom safety market that was not being served by existing brand offerings. Many customers have expressed to us that they do not want a medical institutional looking shower chair in their very elegant showers. When E&T Horizons has exhibited this product line in trade shows, such as KBIS (Kitchen & Bath Industry Show), the response from architects, interior designers, luxury bath showrooms, and general contractors has been exuberantly positive. Design By Intent was awarded KBIS Show Product Design Finalist. KBB, Kitchen & Bath Business awarded Design By Intent's SwapAble® shower seat the Most Innovative Bathroom Product of the Year.

Design By Intent's bathroom safety products come in a variety of contemporary colors and styles. The polypropylene materials allow the chairs to be fashioned into stunning curvilinear design forms, rather than traditional linear rectangular shapes found in traditionally available products. These stunning shower chairs are ideal for customers that are looking for luxury disability shower safety products to compliment and beautify either their existing showers, or newly remodeled showers. Eric Gelman, VP of Business Development states "Consumers, and developers have spent tens of thousands of dollars in designing the most avant-garde showers ad bathrooms want shower and bathroom safety products that accent and add to the beauty of the space, not that look like they belong in a hospital."

Design by Intent also has a large line of luxury grab bars to complement their ADA compliant shower seats. is also ADA compliant. Collections, such as the Elegancia™ collection cut bold new dewsign paths with a full spectrum of designer colors, shapes, and styles. Their grab bars come in a variety of styles and colors, including their Ellipso® elliptical shaped grab bars that provide a more enhanced ergonomic grip.

The Design By Intent ADA compliant shower safety seats and grab bar collections can be viewed on the DecoTeak.com web site. Based in Melbourne, FL Design By Intent is an E & T Horizons brand of leading bathroom and shower furniture, and accessories. Other E&T Horizons brands include DecoTeak®, EcoDecors®, CoastalVogue® teak bathroom furniture, and Loveable™ wood cleaners. E & T Horizons, since 2011, has provided innovative distinctly designed products for the bathroom, shower, and outdoors.

For more information contact Eric Gelman, VP of Business Development, [email protected], 321-704-1244

SOURCE E&T Horizons-Design By Intent