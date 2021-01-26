Design Collaborative Creates new Headquarters for SITES Medical and Mach Medical

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SITES and Mach Medical's new advanced manufacturing headquarters recently opened in Columbia City, Ind., and began production of its orthopedic medical devices, which are the company's signature products as the No. 2 life sciences producer in the United States. Designed with an emphasis on innovation, collaboration, and efficiency within supply chain delivery, the new facility houses "state-of-the-art, high velocity, single piece flow manufacturing technology" capable of reducing inventory on-hand by 83 percent and the reducing the cost of goods by 48 percent, according to SITES Medical and Mach Medical's estimates.

SITES Medical and Mach Medical Exterior SITES Medical and Mach Medical Interior

The new 36,000-square-foot facility enables cross-collaboration between the parent and sister entities, blurring the lines between office and manufacturing with a focus on connectivity in a modern industrial environment. With a recent acquisition behind them, a great opportunity presented itself for both entities to connect in a new location that supported a culture of innovation and collaboration in a space that encourages learning, adaptability, and growth with their teams over time.

Clean and simple were the drivers behind the modern aesthetic, which included a palette of natural tones and materials suitable for a clean manufacturing environment, as well as warm hues, wood ceilings, and bright fabrics and wallcoverings that create a welcoming office environment and nice compliment to the industrial space.

"We are excited for the future of SITES Medical and Mach Medical, as they cement their future as one of the top and most innovative providers in the life sciences devices space," stated Lauren Elliott, RID, NCIDQ, IIDA, senior associate and workplace market leader.

About Design Collaborative

Focused on people-first places, Design Collaborative is an award-winning, national Top 100 A/E architectural, engineering, and interior design firm located in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana, serving clients across education, healthcare, workplace, financial, and community markets in 14 states. Founded in 1992, the firm's mission remains to improve people's worlds through its people, passion, and process. Recently completed projects include: Skyline Tower, ORNL Federal Credit Union's Corporate Office, St. Rita's Medical Center Surgery Center, Promenade Park, and Indiana Wesleyan University's Football Stadium. To learn more about Design Collaborative, please visit the website.

Media Contact

Tracey Gould, M.S. IMC, CPSM

Director of Business Development & Marketing

Design Collaborative

260-422-4241

[email protected]

SOURCE Design Collaborative