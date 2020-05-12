Design Competition Challenges Architecture Students to Design the Social-Distanced Spaces of the Future

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, VR/AR software company The Wild announced they will be hosting a student-focused architecture and design competition to be held at the VR/AR Global Summit Online.

The 1st annual VR/AR Global Design Student Competition—which will be held in virtual reality—aims to celebrate the creativity of architecture and interior design students throughout the world. This competition provides rising leaders the opportunity to use emerging technologies, showcase their visions for the future, and gain professional exposure. Six student finalists will be selected to share their original 3D models in a live-streamed competition.

The design challenge asks students to design a space that encourages digital socialization or innovative safe social distancing. This design could be the future workplace, an office, a public space, a lobby, entryway, a room or building using smart technology, or another utilitarian design idea.

"As people have been sheltering in place and working from home, there will be a reluctance to go back to the public spaces and offices of yesteryear," says Clay Walsh, Marketing and Communications Director of The Wild. "We wanted to challenge architecture and interior design students to show us their innovative ideas for safe, social-distanced spaces of the future."

Applicants should be currently enrolled undergraduate or graduate students in an interior design or architecture program. Ideally, they will have experience with or have a general interest in virtual reality, XR, or other emerging and immersive technologies. Applicants should use Revit or SketchUp, or other leading 3D modeling programs for their design.

The jury includes thought leaders Amy Peck, Sr. Director of Enterprise Content at HTC Vive and Founder of EndeavorVR, and Aubrey Tucker, Director of Innovation and Technology for ETRO Construction.

The application deadline is May 20th, 2020. More information at thewild.com/events.



