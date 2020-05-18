Design Content Expert Returns to Stamats

"I'm really excited about developing new ideas to connect with audiences in the years ahead," Nieminen says. "We're in a very challenging time right now, but I've been energized by all the creativity and positive responses I've seen among my colleagues and the industry as a whole to pull together and move things forward."

Nieminen first joined interiors+sources in 2002 as an associate editor, eventually assuming the role of editor, building on the foundation others had laid and the reputation of i+s as a leader in championing sustainable design. In 2013, he began working as a freelance editor, continuing his work with i+s as an editor-at-large, producing feature articles and CEUs and offering guidance on strategic direction when needed.

He is looking forward to bringing his industry knowledge and experience to both i+s and Buildings and helping to set the tone and direction for these well-established and respected brands.

"To say I'm excited about having Robert join us as Chief Content Director would be an understatement," says Steven Sloan, vice president of Commercials Buildings Group for Stamats. "I've worked on and off with Robert for over a decade, and I respect him so much. His understanding of the design community is unparalleled, his ideas challenge all of us to do better, and equally as important, he's one of the nicest guys you will ever meet."

Nieminen's duties will include attendance at major industry tradeshows and interiors+sources events like Design Connections, along with moderating i+s webinars. His knowledge of products, people and places in the design field make him a vital asset to the interiors+sources team. During his tenure as a freelance editor-at-large, Robert was a regular contributor to i+D, the official publication of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), and was a contributing author of ASID's 2020 Outlook and State of Interior Design report, as well as a fixture in design industry publications like retrofit and Retail Environments.

Robert's work has been recognized with four Azbee Award Gold distinctions (2019, 2017, 2016, 2015) from the Association for Business Publication Editors (ASBPE). He was also a contributing author to the book, The State of the Interior Design Profession (Fairchild, 2010), which was placed on the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers' "50 Must Read, Must Have" book list.

About Stamats:

Stamats is a leading marketing and research company providing a complete range of services including websites, mobile, PPC, SEO/SEM, content marketing, email, magazines, video, research, traditional media, live events, and database marketing. Stamats focuses on distinct markets to gain unique category knowledge and experience that it brings to bear for the benefit of Stamats' clients. These markets are higher education, commercial building operation and management, commercial building interior design, professional meeting planning, and healthcare. Through its subsidiary, The Thorburn Group, Stamats provides consumer marketing services to Fortune 500 companies. Stamats was founded in 1923 and today maintains offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (headquarters), and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Contact:

Jack Brannigan

Senior Vice President for Business Media

[email protected]

319-861-5070

SOURCE interiors+sources

