Design Empowers Endless Creativity - 2021 World Industrial Design Conference

YANTAI, China, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 22, the three-day 2021 World Industrial Design Conference (WIDC) got underway at the Yantai International Expo Center in Yantai City, Shandong Province. Themed "Design Drives the Age of Digital Intelligence", the conference was staged both online and offline, according to the Organization Committee of the World Industrial Design Conference. The concurrent exhibition of outstanding industrial design achievements from around the world comprehensively showcased new ideas, designs and products. The exhibition delivered cutting-edge and inspirational perspectives in many sectors, including aerospace, intelligent robots, intelligent vehicles, electronic information, and cultural creativity.