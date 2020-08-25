Design Thinking and Legal Project Management Courses Offered this Fall Online through Suffolk Law

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the significance of integrating technology and innovation to the delivery of legal services intensifies, Suffolk University Law School will be offering two online courses this fall as part of their six-course online, part-time Legal Innovation and Technology Certificate program. The two courses, Process Improvement and Legal Project Management and Design Thinking for Legal Professionals, will provide insight into how legal professionals and law firms can deliver legal services with greater efficiency and effectiveness, as well as how they can build solutions that provide maximum value for their clients and end users.

In Process Improvement and Legal Project Management, participants will explore strategies to gain competitive advantages in the marketplace through applying important process improvement toolkits (including Lean, Six Sigma, Legal WorkOut®, Pure Technology, BPR, RPA, Theory of Constraints, PDCA, Gemba, 5S, and the main concepts behind each), and applying the five key phases in executing a process improvement project, as well as project descriptions for the context of a legal environment. The course will be instructed by Catherine Alman MacDonagh, a former corporate counsel and law firm executive and current CEO and founder of the Legal Lean Sigma Institute.

Design Thinking for Legal Professionals will present the conceptual need for firms to adopt human-centered approaches to solving problems by identifying the needs of end-users and building solutions that provide them maximum value. Course content will address developing and testing prototypes and iteratively improving these tools for better results, as well as understanding the operations of organizations and how to improve those organizations. The course was developed by Margaret Hagan, director of the Legal Design Lab at Stanford Law's Center on the Legal Profession, and will be moderated by Nicole Bradick, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Theory and Principle, a legal technology product design and development firm.

"Our courses are not just about conveying information – we also work to change the way our students think," says Professor Gabe Teninbaum, director of the program and Assistant Dean for Innovation, Strategic Initiatives, and Distance Education. "These courses are emblematic of that approach, and we expect participants will develop a new lens through which to problem solve."

Both courses correspond with areas identified by legal professionals as essential to their career growth in today's competitive climate. The two courses start September 8, 2020, and can be taken individually or as part of the overall certificate program that can be competed in a year (or longer if desired). The courses are designed for attorneys and other legal professionals (law librarians, paralegals, marketing officers, regulatory officers, etc.) who are dedicated to preparing their organizations, and themselves, for the future of law. To learn more, visit https://www.legaltechcertificate.com/.

About Suffolk University Law School

Suffolk University Law School in Boston, MA, regularly appears on lists of the most innovative law schools in the country and is a national leader in helping students reimagine legal services delivery. To learn more, visit http://www.suffolk.edu/law/.

