Design Toscano chooses Mapp as customer engagement partner to drive advanced personalization and support improved CX

SAN DIEGO and LONDON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of cloud-based insight-led customer engagement, has been appointed by specialty home and garden decor company, Design Toscano, to help it improve the personalization of its customer outreach.

Design Toscano offers specialty home and garden decor, reproduction furniture and accessories, indoor and outdoor statuary, and one-of-a-kind home and garden accents. The company's attention to detail extends throughout the company, especially in the areas of customer service and shipping.

Design Toscano has chosen Mapp after careful analysis and review of the leading Customer Data and Engagement Platforms including those in the Forrester and Gartner waves. Mapp was selected to replace Bronto, based on Mapp Cloud's powerful capabilities for customer acquisition and engagement, coupled with the company's 20 years of experience supporting retail success. The partnership will allow Design Toscano to align its online strategy and combine customer data from all touchpoints to develop a richer, more holistic view of its customers and easily action insight-led engagement at scale.

The Mapp Acquire module (Mapp's Data Management Platform) will allow Design Toscano to enrich its existing customer profiles with real-time browsing behavior and stream this directly into Mapp's segmentation builder for use in its marketing campaigns. Design Toscano's customer engagement strategy will be powered by the Mapp Engage platform, relying on its advanced segmentation, easy message creation with dynamic product recommendations, and cross-channel campaign engine.

Beyond its technology, one of the key factors for selecting Mapp was the strategic account support demonstrated during the pitch process and its dedicated technical teams to ensure Design Toscano can quickly adapt to the new tools in its stack. The Account Management Team at Mapp took the time to understand Design Toscano's pain points and objectives, in order to make the best recommendations to boost engagement, revenue, and innovation across its business.

Erik Martinez, Vice President of Digital Marketing, Design Toscano, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Mapp and the whole team is very excited to start making the most of the new capabilities that its platform gives us. On top of this, it's comforting to know that there are other features (like the Mapp Intelligence module) for us to grow into and that our decision is future proofed, meaning we can focus on a longer-term partnership.

The support we have received so far has been outstanding and we look forward to seeing this translate into online sales growth and an improved experience for our customers."

Ricardas Montvila, Senior Director, Global Strategy, Mapp, adds: "We are very pleased to be working with Design Toscano to help develop its digital marketing by improving customer engagement. The company has a huge opportunity to continue to personalize customer outreach and we are looking forward to partnering with Design Toscano to deliver valuable insights to improve engagement, revenue, and innovation across its business."

About Design Toscano

Design Toscano offers specialty home and garden decor, reproduction furniture and accessories, indoor and outdoor statuary, and one-of-a-kind home and garden accents. In total the company has more than 6,000 products available. Over 90% of the offerings are exclusive to the Design Toscano brand, allowing us to present distinctive decorative items unavailable elsewhere. The companies' attention to detail extends throughout the company, especially in the areas of excellent customer service and shipping. www.designtoscano.com

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer engagement platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts – and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp has global offices in seven countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 3,000 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Argos, Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, Lloyds Banking Group, MyToys, Pepsico, Quint and The Entertainer.

