Design Within Reach and Entireworld Debut Dome Life Pop-Up during NYCxDesign

Imagined by Entireworld's Scott Sternberg, Dome Life pays homage to the geodesic dome, the quintessential architectural manifestation of the utopian ideal. The pop-up, housed within four thematic domes, marks the first-ever retail experience from Sternberg's second fashion label.

"If you're familiar with Sternberg's work, then you know he is a master at tugging on heartstrings and inspiring moments of hope and wonder," says Kim Phillips, Head of Public Relations and Events at Design Within Reach. "Collaborating with him and the Entireworld team on this project has been truly energizing and inspirational, and this spirit is instilled in the Dome Life experience."

Radiating Sternberg's optimism and utopian vision, each geodesic dome showcases Entireworld's Spring/Summer 2019 collection in dialogue with modern furniture and accessories from Design Within Reach. Understated and relaxed basics from Entireworld sit among curated pieces from DWR's emerging designers and 20th century greats alike, all available for purchase at DWR SoHo. Customers can shop T-shirts, sweats, undies, jackets, socks, button-ups and dresses for summer, as well as a curated selection of furniture, lighting and ephemera.

"I couldn't think of a better partner for Entireworld than Design Within Reach," says Scott Sternberg, Founder and Creative Director of Entireworld. "We share the same love, enthusiasm and reverence for great modernist design. What a dream to work with such incredible products from my design heroes – Charles and Ray Eames, Jens Risom, Hans Wegner, Alvar Aalto, George Nelson and more – to build this pop-up experience for NYCxDesign."

As expected from the pair of like-minded brands, each a leader in their respective industry, Dome Life takes the pop-up store concept to the next level. The domes, store windows, and social media channels feature original videos that bring the installation and the concept behind it to life, with models wearing Entireworld interacting with the furniture and objects. Design week-goers and customers alike are sure to walk away from Dome Life feeling inspired.

Dome Life speaks to yesterday's tomorrow, the spirit of optimism, and the myth of utopia.

On view at DWR's SoHo Studio at 110 Greene Street, New York, NY, 10012. The Studio can be reached at 212-475-0001. Open 10am–7pm, Monday– Saturday; 12–6pm, Sunday.

