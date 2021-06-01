Designed for Outstanding Service Efficiency, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series are Added to Canon U.S.A. Product Portfolio

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5800 Series is built for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMB), enterprise and healthcare environments, as well as other organizations of all sizes that have a need for reliable color output for everyday business needs. This core A3 product family includes four models ranging in maximum speeds of 40 to 70 pages per minute (ppm) in black-and-white and color – a 10ppm increase from the fastest model in the predecessor series while maintaining common office power and plug requirements.

Large enterprise environments, schools, legal offices, and financial institutions with mid- to high-volume print needs can enjoy fast and reliable performance from the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series. The product family includes two models operating at up to 70- and 60-ppm in black-and-white, and a new option on the lower speed model to add an inner finisher for a compact configuration. Sharing a common design, main accessories and parts with the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series allows for increased efficiency in fleet environments containing both black-and-white and color models.

Through a combination of features consistent with the existing imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX line, including advanced scan functionality, easy-to-implement cloud-ready3 capabilities, and various security features4, as well as new capabilities, these models can help support customers in their digital transformation initiatives. This can be especially true when combined with the recent updates to the optional uniFLOW Online solution with the most recent introduction of version 2021.1.

Key highlights of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series1 and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series2 include high-quality office printing and scanning functionality, user-friendly service capabilities, simple yet flexible design and strong security features.

Office Printing and Scanning

The models in the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series1 and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series2 are capable of fast print speeds, making them great for environments that require mid-volume, productive output. As seen through features like a new CS2 Toner, these models are designed to help limit the amount of power required for the fixing process, resulting in low power consumption, as well as efficient start-up and sleep mode recovery times. To help address the needs of customers with high-scan volumes and initiatives to transform remaining analog information and processes into digital, these models also feature fast scan speeds of up to 270 images per minute (LTR, 300 dpi, Duplex). Reflecting the company's commitment to environmental sustainability, these new models are ENERGY STAR® certified and rated EPEAT® Gold.

Reliable and Efficient to Service

Building upon the strong reputation for reliability, durability, and service efficiency associated with imageRUNNER ADVANCE models, these models are equipped with key enhancements that are designed to help improve service performance with benefits for both customers and service providers. Most accessories, including paper supply options and finishing options, as well as most service parts, are cross-compatible with both series, providing users with easy configuration, streamlined inventory management, and service efficiency. A new solid-state drive (SSD) is not only faster than the traditional hard disk drive (HDD), but also more resistant to shock and vibrations, helping to extend its expected time before failure and helping to limit the need for costly replacements. As an added convenience, installation is supported by an efficient, lightweight design – all while maintaining a high level of durability.

Simple and Flexible

The new models stay true to the core usability of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE product line, offering customers easy adoption and smooth transition. The user interface is virtually identical to that of existing imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX models, allowing customers to experience consistency across their fleet. These new models also support the Unified Firmware Platform, which allows for an increased value proposition of the device over time with continuous feature improvements and consistency with other supported models. Designed to help save users time, while also delivering high-quality output, these new models can be configured with a broad range of supported finishing options.

Security Features

With security being an important part of Canon's development of technology and solutions, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series1 and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series2 are built with various security features which are consistent with the existing imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX product line. These features include McAfee Embedded Control4, which helps protect against cyber threats by using whitelisting to prevent the execution of unrecognized malware or tampering of existing firmware/applications once turned on, as well as support of the latest version of the Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0), allowing users to store critical data such as passwords, certificates, and encryption keys in a separate location and, once enabled, help protect sensitive data.4

"The new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series, combined with solutions like uniFLOW Online, are designed to help with security efforts and improve document workflows today, and into the future," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to developing solutions that meet the needs of businesses – especially as those needs evolve. We are confident that these new additions to our existing high-quality product offerings are strong reflections of that commitment."

Availability

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series1 and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series2 are now available for ordering through Canon U.S.A.'s authorized channel partners.

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com/simplyadvanced .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series is comprised of the following models: imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5870i, imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5860i, imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5840i and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5850i.

2The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series is comprised of the following models: imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6870i and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6860i.

3 Subscription to a third-party cloud service required. Subject to third-party cloud service provider's terms and conditions.

4 Canon products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of its features will prevent security issues. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance.

