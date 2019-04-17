Designer Bag Shop Trade My Bag Offering First Pop-Up Location in SOHO, New York City on May 3 - 5

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade My Bag, an eCommerce site and app, is offering its very first pop-up store in May. The event will be held May 3-5 at 13 Crosby Street in the SOHO neighborhood of New York City. The pop-up location will be offering a free in-store authentication and appraisal service of handbags, which takes about an hour. Shoppers can also take advantage of the "Sell Your Bag Now" feature in the store.

"We are excited to be launching our first ever pop-up location in SOHO," says E.Rodriguez, COO of Trade My Bag. "While shoppers are at the pop-up store, they can also shop from a terrific collection of resale designer handbags and travel bags. Trade My Bag not only helps customers save money, but we are reducing environmental impact. Shoppers have an opportunity to support sustainability by reducing their carbon footprint by selling old handbags and buying vintage ones."

Trade My Bag has luxury designer bags available at up to 80 percent off retail price. Shoppers can buy a bag from Trade My Bag and trade it back later to receive 80 percent of the purchase price towards the purchase of a new designer bag from the Trade My Bag website. All designers from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Hermès, Chanel and more are available.

The company has already had some great reviews. Aggie A. writes, "Great deal! I traded a few old bags and purchased two new bags. I definitely will be buying again. Love Trade My Bag!"

For more information about the company and to see available designer bags on the website, visit TradeMyBag.com.

About Trade My Bag

Trade My Bag is an eCommerce site and app that allows shoppers to buy and sell their designer bags. The app is available at the Apple Store and on Google Play. For more information, visit TradeMyBag.com.

Press Contact:

Trade My Bag PR

info@trademybag.com

(212) 320-9521

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwdPntRdD7M

SOURCE Trade My Bag

Related Links

https://www.trademybag.com

