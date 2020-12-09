Designer Brands Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net sales improved 33% on a sequential basis versus second quarter

Athletic comparable sales in the U.S. Retail segment were up 5% in third quarter, above the 4% increase in the second quarter, outpacing results for seasonal products

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company"), one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended October 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended November 2, 2019.

Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Designer Brands delivered sequential improvement across all of our metrics in the third quarter by successfully leveraging our flexible business model to align with consumer preferences. We have been shifting our assortment to include more athletic and kids product, as well as items from the Top 10 brands in footwear, and see further opportunity to meaningfully grow these categories. Our investment in these areas has resulted in athletic penetration in our U.S. retail business increasing to 26% at the end of the third quarter, up from 17% last year, and kids penetration has grown to 10% from 7% last year. During the quarter, athletic comparable sales turned positive at DSW, growing 5%, outperforming the market and supporting our strategic decision to pivot in this environment."

Mr. Rawlins continued, "Fundamentally, our customers know Designer Brands as a dress and seasonal house. As they continue to work from home and avoid large social events, the balance of our assortment will remain challenged. We are pleased to see that a vaccine may be on the horizon, but widespread adoption will take time and our business will continue to feel pressure in the near-term. We have confidence there will be a day our customers feel comfortable going out again, and, when that time comes, we will reap the benefits of the combination of our legacy command of the dress and seasonal market coupled with recent gains we are making in athletic and kids."

Third Quarter Operating Results

Net sales decreased 30.1% to $652.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the same period last year.

in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the same period last year. Comparable sales decreased 30.4% for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to a 0.3% increase in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Gross profit decreased $107.7 million to $165.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $273.3 million last year, and gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 25.4% as compared to 29.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by the significant reduction in customer traffic with the continuing impact of COVID-19. The decline in gross margin during the period was also a result of continued elevated markdown activity in addition to the increase in shipping expense and deleverage on occupancy, fixed distribution costs, and royalty expense related to the decline in sales.

to in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 versus last year, and gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 25.4% as compared to 29.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by the significant reduction in customer traffic with the continuing impact of COVID-19. The decline in gross margin during the period was also a result of continued elevated markdown activity in addition to the increase in shipping expense and deleverage on occupancy, fixed distribution costs, and royalty expense related to the decline in sales. Reported operating expenses were down 8.8% to $196.1 million versus last year and the reported operating expenses as a percentage of net sales was 30.1%, above last year's level of 23.1%, due to a significantly lower sales volume.

versus last year and the reported operating expenses as a percentage of net sales was 30.1%, above last year's level of 23.1%, due to a significantly lower sales volume. Reported net loss was $40.6 million , or $0.56 loss per diluted share, including net charges of $0.30 per diluted share from adjusted items primarily related to impairment charges.

, or loss per diluted share, including net charges of per diluted share from adjusted items primarily related to impairment charges. Adjusted net loss was $19.0 million , or $0.26 loss per diluted share.

Liquidity Highlights

Cash and investments totaled $114.5 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $113.8 million for the same period last year, with $295.0 million available for borrowings under our ABL Revolver. Debt totaled $274.6 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $235.0 million debt outstanding for the same period last year.

at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to for the same period last year, with available for borrowings under our ABL Revolver. Debt totaled at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to debt outstanding for the same period last year. The Company ended the quarter with inventories of $546.0 million , down 19% compared to the same period last year, primarily due to strong inventory controls and higher inventory reserves versus the prior year.

Store Openings and Closings

During the third quarter of fiscal 2020, we opened four stores and closed two in the U.S. resulting in a total of 524 U.S. stores. In Canada, we opened one store with no closures resulting in a total of 145 Canadian stores.

2020 Guidance

We continue to monitor and evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and, given the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the impacts of COVID-19, the Company is not providing guidance at this time.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company is hosting a conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 1-412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 8509121 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1213/38606

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available via the same website address until December 23, 2020. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

U.S.: 1-877-344-7529

Canada: 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 10149800

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc. is one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business, and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand® and Max Studio®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited)

Net Sales

Three months ended

Change (dollars in thousands) October 31, 2020

November 2, 2019

Amount

%

Comparable Sales % Segment net sales:

















U.S. Retail $ 501,901



$ 716,775



$ (214,874)



(30.0)%

(31.9)% Canada Retail 61,598



76,299



(14,701)



(19.3)%

(18.7)% Brand Portfolio 83,905



137,496



(53,591)



(39.0)%

13.4% Other 27,020



28,848



(1,828)



(6.3)%

NA Total segment net sales 674,424



959,418



(284,994)



(29.7)%

(30.4)% Elimination of intersegment net sales (21,554)



(25,592)



4,038



(15.8)%



Net sales $ 652,870



$ 933,826



$ (280,956)



(30.1)%

































NA - Not applicable































Nine months ended

Change (dollars in thousands) October 31, 2020

November 2, 2019

Amount

%

Comparable Sales % Segment net sales:

















U.S. Retail $ 1,272,951



$ 2,086,535



$ (813,584)



(39.0)%

(39.6)% Canada Retail 140,509



191,421



(50,912)



(26.6)%

(25.5)% Brand Portfolio 196,476



344,989



(148,513)



(43.0)%

61.4% Other 62,909



93,935



(31,026)



(33.0)%

(50.4)% Total segment net sales 1,672,845



2,716,880



(1,044,035)



(38.4)%

(38.4)% Elimination of intersegment net sales (47,478)



(53,813)



6,335



(11.8)%



Net sales $ 1,625,367



$ 2,663,067



$ (1,037,700)



(39.0)%





Store Data

October 31, 2020

November 2, 2019 (square footage in thousands) Number of Stores

Square Footage

Number of Stores

Square Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse 524



10,633



521



10,579

Canada Retail segment:













The Shoe Company / Shoe Warehouse 118



626



119



638

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse 27



536



27



535



145



1,162



146



1,173

Total operating stores 669



11,795



667



11,752



Gross Profit

Three months ended













October 31, 2020

November 2, 2019

Change (dollars in thousands) Amount

% of Segment Net Sales

Amount

% of Segment Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis Points Segment gross profit (loss):

























U.S. Retail $ 117,679



23.4 %

$ 201,409



28.1 %

$ (83,730)



(41.6)%

(470)

Canada Retail 18,905



30.7 %

27,485



36.0 %

$ (8,580)



(31.2)%

(530)

Brand Portfolio 22,128



26.4 %

40,849



29.7 %

$ (18,721)



(45.8)%

(330)

Other 6,272



23.2 %

6,291



21.8 %

$ (19)



(0.3)%

140



164,984







276,034

















Elimination of intersegment gross loss (profit) 672







(2,726)

















Gross profit $ 165,656



25.4 %

$ 273,308



29.3 %

$ (107,652)



(39.4)%

(390)





Nine months ended













October 31, 2020

November 2, 2019

Change (dollars in thousands) Amount

% of Segment Net Sales

Amount

% of Segment Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis Points Segment gross profit (loss):

























U.S. Retail $ 124,806



9.8 %

$ 619,356



29.7 %

$ (494,550)



(79.8)%

(1,990)

Canada Retail 22,244



15.8 %

65,171



34.0 %

$ (42,927)



(65.9)%

(1,820)

Brand Portfolio 24,592



12.5 %

93,308



27.0 %

$ (68,716)



(73.6)%

(1,450)

Other 962



1.5 %

21,643



23.0 %

$ (20,681)



(95.6)%

(2,150)



172,604







799,478

















Elimination of intersegment gross loss (profit) 3,634







(5,664)

















Gross profit $ 176,238



10.8 %

$ 793,814



29.8 %

$ (617,576)



(77.8)%

(1,900)



Intersegment Eliminations

Three months ended (in thousands) October 31, 2020

November 2, 2019 Elimination of intersegment activity:





Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (21,554)



$ (25,592)

Cost of sales:





Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 17,155



17,363

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 5,071



5,503

Gross loss (profit) $ 672



$ (2,726)





Nine months ended (in thousands) October 31, 2020

November 2, 2019 Elimination of intersegment activity:





Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (47,478)



$ (53,813)

Cost of sales:





Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 34,116



39,281

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 16,996



8,868

Gross loss (profit) $ 3,634



$ (5,664)



DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three months ended

Nine months ended

October 31, 2020

November 2, 2019

October 31, 2020

November 2, 2019 Net sales $ 652,870



$ 933,826



$ 1,625,367



$ 2,663,067

Cost of sales (487,214)



(660,518)



(1,449,129)



(1,869,253)

Operating expenses (196,067)



(215,038)



(551,712)



(654,988)

Income from equity investment 1,902



2,662



6,325



7,354

Impairment charges (30,081)



(4,824)



(149,363)



(4,824)

Operating profit (loss) (58,590)



56,108



(518,512)



141,356

Interest expense, net (9,009)



(2,174)



(14,955)



(5,947)

Non-operating income (expenses), net 24



15



680



(128)

Income (loss) before income taxes (67,575)



53,949



(532,787)



135,281

Income tax benefit (provision) 26,932



(10,489)



178,072



(33,220)

Net income (loss) $ (40,643)



$ 43,460



$ (354,715)



$ 102,061

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.56)



$ 0.60



$ (4.92)



$ 1.36

Weighted average diluted shares 72,344



72,947



72,134



75,149



DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands)













October 31, 2020

February 1, 2020

November 2, 2019 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,531



$ 86,564



$ 87,838

Investments —



24,974



25,939

Accounts receivable, net 61,840



89,151



87,313

Inventories 545,954



632,587



677,696

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54,577



67,534



48,077

Total current assets 776,902



900,810



926,863

Property and equipment, net 313,102



395,009



394,695

Operating lease assets 728,871



918,801



950,514

Goodwill 93,655



113,644



113,644

Intangible assets, net 15,652



22,846



23,297

Deferred tax assets 208,976



31,863



39,452

Equity investment 57,978



57,760



54,964

Other assets 31,585



24,337



33,549

Total assets $ 2,226,721



$ 2,465,070



$ 2,536,978













Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Accounts payable $ 371,382



$ 299,072



$ 266,335

Accrued expenses 171,261



194,264



190,897

Current maturities of long-term debt 62,500



—



—

Current operating lease liabilities 226,423



186,695



184,598

Total current liabilities 831,566



680,031



641,830

Long-term debt 274,635



190,000



235,000

Non-current operating lease liabilities 721,771



846,584



880,883

Other non-current liabilities 28,228



27,541



36,084

Total liabilities 1,856,200



1,744,156



1,793,797

Total shareholders' equity 370,521



720,914



743,181

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,226,721



$ 2,465,070



$ 2,536,978





DESIGNER BRANDS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three months ended

Nine months ended

October 31, 2020

November 2, 2019

October 31, 2020

November 2, 2019 Reported net income (loss) $ (40,643)



$ 43,460



$ (354,715)



$ 102,061

Pre-tax adjustments:













Included in cost of sales -













COVID-19 incremental costs —



—



3,676



—

Included in operating expenses:













COVID-19 incremental costs (credits), net (985)



—



(4,453)



—

Integration and restructuring expenses 816



1,465



11,019



13,574

Amortization of intangible assets 113



617



582



664

Impairment charges 30,081



4,824



149,363



4,824

Gain on settlement —



—



(8,990)



—

Included in non-operating expenses, net -













Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (25)



9



(368)



216

Total pre-tax adjustments 30,000



6,915



150,829



19,278

Tax effect of adjustments (8,357)



(1,789)



(38,875)



(3,394)

Total adjustments, after tax 21,643



5,126



111,954



15,884

Adjusted net income (loss) $ (19,000)



$ 48,586



$ (242,761)



$ 117,945

Reported diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.56)



$ 0.60



$ (4.92)



$ 1.36

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.26)



$ 0.67



$ (3.37)



$ 1.57



Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to diluted earnings (loss) per share and net income (loss) determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share and adjusted net income (loss), which adjust for the effects of: (1) COVID-19 incremental costs and credits; (2) integration and restructuring expenses; (3) amortization expense of intangible assets; (4) impairment charges; (5) gain on settlement; (6) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); and (7) the net tax expense impact of such items. The unaudited reconciliation of adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to the prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

