Designer Hayley Paige Launches YouTube Series

The series features a behind-the-scenes look at Hayley's creative processes, her background as a designer, as well as tips and trends for brides-to-be. Other episodes in the series will include what to expect from a luxury wedding gown and shopping experience, as well as a glimpse into her lifestyle and daily routines. Hayley's personalized approach to social media has built a highly engaged audience of more than 1M followers, mainly on Instagram, and she plans to connect further with that audience on her YouTube channel.

"YouTube's audience is rich with a desire to spectate, create, and relate, so I look forward to eloping in the storytelling element of it all. Diary-style videos offer a level of authenticity when it comes to personality and skill set, so my hope with the Just Got Paiged series is to educate, inspire, and delight viewers with heaps of creativity and special moments of human connection," said designer Hayley Paige.

Hayley Paige is the head designer of Hayley Paige and Blush by Hayley Paige bridal collections, as well as Hayley Paige Occasions (bridesmaids), La Petite Hayley Paige (flower girls) and Hayley Paige Red Carpet – all under JLM Couture, Inc. Since launching her namesake collection in fall 2011, the brand has rapidly grown into one of the most sought-after names in bridal fashion and on the red carpet. Hayley has also expanded into wedding-themed athleisure sold exclusively on PopUpPaige.com.

JLM Couture, Inc. is a multi-label bridal house engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of bridal gowns and bridesmaid dresses. The company's bridal gown collections are Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Hayley Paige Occasions, La Petite Hayley Paige, Lazaro, Tara Keely by Lazaro, Allison Webb, and Ti Adora by Allison Webb. JLM is traded over the counter.

