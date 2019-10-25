Designer Jennifer Bertrand (HGTV's Design Star, Lifetime's Military Makeover) at Real Wood Floors in Nashville October 26 for Silvian Collection Launch

WEST PLAINS, Mo., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Wood Floors recently expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Silvian Collection, and to celebrate their Nashville showroom is hosting celebrity designer Jennifer Bertand for a special event on Saturday, October 26 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at 1100 Fatherland Street, Suite 107.

Bertrand, winner of HGTV Design Star who can currently be seen on Lifetime's Military Makeover, will share insider design tips and behind-the-scenes secrets at the free event. To register, please visit http://www.jbcentennial.eventbrite.com/

Bertrand has appeared in countless media outlets such as USA Today, The New York Post, Rachel Ray Magazine, Life & Style Magazine and InStyle Magazine. She has also served as well as one of three national Insiders for the National Kitchen + Bath Association, currently co-hosts the podcast KB Talks with Karl Champley and is one of sixteen national designers to serve on Monogram's Designer Council.

The event is to commemorate the launch of Silvian, inspired by Scandinavia's clean design style, the new options feature oak and walnut variations. The Silvian Collection enters the market as consumer demand for real hardwood flooring in interior design continues. "We wanted to deliver a new collection that really brought nature inside a living space, with natural wood tones and clean lines that let the wood's inherent luster anchor the interior," said Sam Cobb, CEO of Real Wood Floors.

The new collection consists of seven Oak and one Walnut option. With eight different colors to choose from, the entire collection is available is 7 ½" width and lengths up to 7 feet. The hardwood top layer is a 3mm sawn veneer with wire brushed texture to accentuate the natural grain with protection by a low sheen UV oil finish. These attributes were designed to reflect the needs and desires of today's discerning customers.

