Designer Julie Casey of Scarfy Chick to Release Nature-Inspired Handmade Fall Collection

SHERMAN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarfy Chick, a handmade shop on Etsy, is pleased to announce its new Fall Collection to be released online at www.scarfychick.etsy.com on August 21, 2018.

Battery Point Lighthouse, Crescent City, California

The Fall Collection features color palettes inspired by the magnificent Redwood Forests and breathtaking coastal views of Northern California, as well as the stunning Crater Lake of Oregon. Hues include the soft gray reminiscent of morning fog or cascading waterfall, the riotous mix of greens in a forested expanse, and the watery nuances of a lake's darker and lighter blues. From the sedate pastels of soft brown, ivory, and gray, to the more vibrant reds, greens, and blues of the Northwest, the collection offers accessories designed to complement and easily integrate into a woman's existing wardrobe all cold season through.

For additional information about Scarfy Chick, visit https://www.etsy.com/shop/scarfychick. Follow Scarfy Chick on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ScarfyChick, and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/scarfychick. To contact Scarfy Chick, email Julie Casey at info@scarfychick.com.

About Scarfy Chick

Scarfy Chick offers handmade fashion accessories for women as well as limited-edition home décor items and is most known for its hand-crocheted women's fall and winter scarves. Each item in the shop is designed and hand-crafted by owner Julie Casey of Sherman, Texas. Quality, functionality, and versatility are key components in Casey's designs, as she seeks to create handmade statement pieces desired by women of all ages.

SOURCE Scarfy Chick