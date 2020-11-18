Designer of Outdoor Athletic Apparel and Equipment for Kids, Team Magnus, Selects 5WPR as U.S. Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that it has been named PR Agency of Record for Team Magnus, a global producer of outdoor athletic apparel and equipment for kids. With the addition of Team Magnus, 5W continues to expand their expertise in sporting goods and apparel.

5WPR's Lifestyle Team will execute a specially tailored public relations campaign on behalf of Team Magnus to push at-home and outdoor activities amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as generate brand awareness through national and regional press.

"It's very important to keep kids active, especially now as they spend more time than ever in front of screens and away from peers," said 5WPR President of Consumer, Dara A. Busch. "Our partnership with Team Magnus comes at an ideal time for the brand as we head into cooler weather, and the holiday shopping season. We're eager to tell their story and get Team Magnus winter gear into the hands of kids and families, as we shine a spotlight on the brand for consumers looking for fun winter activities in outdoor spaces."

Team Magnus offers consumer collections for outdoor activities year-round, including durable gear, skis, water guns, and camping equipment. These product lines prove practical as families continue to seek outdoor opportunities, even during colder weather, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic limiting indoor gatherings.

"Early on in our collaboration it was clear that 5WPR understood our brand, our product range and our goals," said Kristine Moody, Managing Director at Team Magnus. "Team Magnus is a new sports brand and a different sports brand, with a focus on outdoor play, gross motor skills and an active family lifestyle. 5WPR has amplified this from the get go thanks to their instinctive understanding of our concept. That's what has made all the communication work they've delivered for us so effective."

5W Public Relations helps consumer products and brands build strong, authentic relationships with customers. PR services offered to lifestyle clients includes messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About Team Magnus

Founded by Kristine Moody in 2010, Team Magnus is the leading junior's sports brand offering endless ways for kids and tweens to have fun anytime, anywhere. Based in the United Kingdom, each of Team Magnus' outdoor activities, apparel and high quality sports equipment aims to bring families together and increase confidence in young children and teens through exercise. For more information about Team Magnus, visit www.team-magnus.co.uk

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

