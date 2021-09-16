Designing the Digital Future at Porsche with Executives Mattias Ulbrich and Dr. Oliver Seifert Top Highlight at the 2021 Global SAFe® Summit

Focused on making their sports cars a central element of their buyers' lifestyle through digitalization, connectivity, and electromobility, they will discuss how Porsche is moving at top speed to meet the evolving needs of their customers, how they are leveraging SAFe, and how the worlds of vehicle engineering and IT came together to reimagine the sports car of the future.

The Porsche story continues later in the program with Jan Burchhardt, director digital transformation, and Alena Keck, senior manager and enterprise lean-agile coach. Burchhardt and Keck will present, Driven by Dreams: The Porsche Lean-Agile Transformation Journey, where they will describe building Porsche's Digital Product Organization, share critical success factors, and explain why the transformation heartbeat, "Porsche Takt," is essential to their journey.

The two-day event—to be held online September 27 – October 1, 2021, in three time zones—represents the world's largest convergence of SAFe professionals and industry thought leaders focused on accelerating digital transformation and competing in a fast-evolving marketplace.

Registration includes both live event access and 60 days of on-demand access. Details and the full agenda can be found at global.safesummit.com.

