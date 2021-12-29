Designing the Future of Sleep Tech: Ergomotion Launches Non-Contact Health Sensors for Smarter Sleep at CES 2022

Non-contact Health Sensors non-invasively capture core sleep issues such as heart rate, respiratory patterns and more. Tweet this

"As the consumer electronic space constantly evolves, Ergomotion continues to develop innovative smart bed technology to enable full control of your sleep experience," says Johnny Griggs, Chief Operating Officer at Ergomotion. "Ergomotion is creating remarkable products that align with the new era of technology, one that will allow the adjustable bed base category to rise to the occasion and allow consumers to experience sleep enhanced by technology, data monitoring and analyzation."

Non-contact Health Sensors are integrated into Ergomotion's newest sleep solutions, which will be on display at CES 2022:

Dawn House is a sleep system designed to support consumers as they age.

Combining safety and convenience features with Non-contact Health Sensor technology, Dawn House allows customers to proactively measure vital health indicators such as respiration, heart rate, snoring and sleep quality to identify patterns and help manage your health. Data can be shared with family through a mobile app to better manage health. Every facet of the Dawn House sleep system has been thoughtfully designed so the user can greet every day with a renewed sense of vigor, vibrancy and possibility. Rise. Shine. Thrive.

Dawn House product features can be controlled via voice control, remote control or through the Dawn House mobile app. Features include:

Head and foot adjustment for the ultimate Zero-G comfort position

Adjustable bed height for convenience and ease

Relaxation mode with built-in oscillating motors to promote relaxation and comfort

Motion-activated underbed lighting for better visibility

Rise to wake setting provides an alternative to an alarm clock

Self-diagnostic tool identifies any issues to expediate technical service

Health sensors passively monitor sleep cycles and vital health indicators

Anti-snore feature gently and automatically raises the head to alleviate snoring

Compatible with most existing bed frames

Base, mattress and headboard options, along with product details, are available at dawnhouseliving.com.

ErgoSportive is the first adjustable and smart bed with GARMIN watch connectivity.

The ErgoSportive premium adjustable and smart recovery system features a bed, mattress, pillow and mobile app. Designed for sportive, active and health-conscious customers who are interested in knowing their bodies better, ErgoSportive is Your Smart Sleep. ErgoSportive will be available in 2022.

Integrated Non-contact Health Sensors provide users with 24/7 customized data for ultimate recovery, exercise output and sleep health by tracking:

Calories burned while asleep and awake

Stress levels

Fatigue index

Recovery index

Body battery

Nightly sleep movements

Heart rate: Minimum and maximum daily average, resting

Respiratory rate: Minimum and maximum daily average

Anti-snore: Minimum and maximum daily average

Ergomotion's new, affordable Quest Connect adjustable bed base and framework combines digital integrations and modern programmable features with smart home automation.

The Quest Connect adjustable bed base is compatible with the Ergomotion Connected Bed Base mobile app using IFTTT. Through the mobile app, customers can create automations that are unique to their bedroom and lifestyle for a truly smart wellness ecosystem. Automations include:

Anti-snore solutions

Rise to Wake: Customized morning routine

Rest and Unwind: Customized evening routine

The Quest Connect series does not feature Non-contact Health Sensors. For more details, visit ergomotion.com/connected-bed-app.

The addition of Dawn House, ErgoSportive and Quest Connect showcases Ergomotion's mission to elevate the adjustable bed base industry. For nearly two decades, Ergomotion has led the industry with state-of-the-art technology-driven solutions – dating back to the launch of 'Zero G' capabilities in the early 2000s.

To view Ergomotion in the news, visit: www.ergonewsroom.com. To learn about Ergomotion's Non-contact Health Sensors on display at CES, visit: www.ergomotion.com/ces-2022.

