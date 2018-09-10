DesignSingapore Council and FORTUNE Announce Global Business and Design Leaders to Participate in 2019 Brainstorm Design, March 5-7

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FORTUNE announced more than 30 global business and design leaders who will participate in 2019 Brainstorm Design, scheduled to occur during Singapore Design Week on March 5-7 2019. Brainstorm Design is supported by the DesignSingapore Council (Dsg), the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), and Wallpaper*. Participants will share insights and strategies for design innovation at the event.

This year's theme, "Vision, Empathy, and Scale," explores and amplifies ideas raised in last year's inaugural gathering and highlights the gifts of designers from classical, commercial and computational backgrounds. Brainstorm Design brings together a broad spectrum of influential top designers and high-profile business leaders who command the capital, technology and human resources necessary to ensure great design can achieve maximum impact and scale. Among the topics discussed this year: the challenge of achieving "empathy at scale"; how companies can measure the return on their investments in design; the uses (and abuses) of design in the public sector; and designers' ethical responsibilities for safeguarding personal privacy.

For more information and ongoing updates on Brainstorm Design's agenda, visit: https://www.fortuneconferences.com/brainstorm-design-2019/ .

Speakers announced today include: IDEO CEO and President Tim Brown; Amazon.com Vice President of Echo and Alexa Devices Miriam Daniel; Skewed Productions CEO and Creative Director Marcus Engman; Google Director of UX Design Kat Holmes; Miniwiz Founder and CEO Arthur Huang; University of Virginia Darden School of Business Professor Jeanne Liedtka; Adobe Design Vice President Jamie Myrold; PepsiCo Chief Design Officer Mauro Porcini; IBM Vice President of Design Doug Powell; Design as an Attitude Author Alice Rawsthorn; Studio Roosegaarde Artist and Founder Daan Roosegaarde; Dyson Chief Executive Officer James Rowan; Buro Ole Scheeren Architect and Principal Ole Scheeren; Gehl Founding Partner and CEO Helle Søholt; and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Head of Digital, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial Banking Sam Yen.

Liedtka, Porcini, Rawsthorn, Roosegaarde, Scheeren, and Yen are also members of Brainstorm Design's Global Advisory Council, which gives counsel and recommends content for the program.

Additional speakers and a full agenda will be announced in the coming months.

Led by the editorial teams of FORTUNE and Wallpaper*, Brainstorm Design will feature multimedia presentations, interviews and intimate panel discussions on how design can help to transform businesses and enrich people's lives. Brainstorm Design will gather leading international design talents, as well as C-suite executives, including chief design officers, design practitioners, FORTUNE 500 senior executives, government leaders, decision makers in private and public sectors, and advocates of design thinking.

Brainstorm Design will help to increase the global mindshare of Singapore as a thought leader in design, while fostering new business leads and relationships for Dsg and EDB.

"We are more than delighted to host the top minds in business and design from some of the most successful and influential corporations in the world at Brainstorm Design 2019. In only our second year, we have made great strides in gaining recognition as a strategic location for global leadership in design innovation and thinking. Design is even more vital now for the world as we encounter increasing technological change, social evolution, and cultural disruption. As a driving force for innovation and creative transformation, and with empathy as its core principle, design is uniquely able to address both the soft and hard issues confronting the global community," said Mark Wee, Executive Director, Dsg.

"In our first year, Brainstorm Design showcased the ways in which the world's most successful businesses are harnessing the extraordinary power of design to transform their strategy, structure, and corporate culture. In 2019, we'll take that conversation to the next level. We'll explore the ways new technologies—including artificial intelligence, the proliferation of 'smart' devices, and advances in data analytics—are changing the way designers work. We'll talk about ethics, inclusivity, leadership, and the elusive ideal of 'empathy at scale,'" said Clay Chandler, Chair of Brainstorm Design and Asia Editor of FORTUNE.

Brainstorm Design co-chairs include Founder of TC & Friends Tony Chambers, and FORTUNE Europe Live Media Content Director Maithreyi Seetharaman.

Confirmed participants and speakers include:

Kate Aronowitz, Design Partner, GV

Christian Benimana, Principal and Managing Director, MASS Design Group, Kigali, Rwanda

Todd Bracher, Product Designer and Strategic Advisor, Todd Bracher Studio

Tim Brown, CEO and President, IDEO

Maricel Cabahug, Chief Design Officer, SAP

John Cary, Author, Design for Good

Miriam Daniel, Vice President of Echo and Alexa Devices, Amazon.com

Llisa Demetrios, Registrar, The Eames Collection

Marcus Engman, CEO and Creative Director, Skewed Productions

Simone Farresin and Andrea Trimarchi, Co-founders, Studio Formafantasma

Philippe Gas, General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort

Maria Giudice*, Design Leader and Co-author, Rise of the DEO: Leadership by Design

Kat Holmes, Director of UX Design, Google; Author, Mismatch: How Inclusion Shapes Design

Arthur Huang, CEO and Founder, Miniwiz

Derrick Kiker*, Partner and Leader McKinsey Design (Asia Pacific), McKinsey & Company

Jeanne Liedtka*, Professor, University of Virginia Darden School of Business

Jamie Myrold, Vice President, Adobe Design

Mauro Porcini*, Chief Design Officer, PepsiCo

Doug Powell, Vice President of Design, IBM

Alice Rawsthorn*, Author, Design as an Attitude

Daan Roosegaarde*, Artist and Founder, Studio Roosegaarde

James Rowan, Chief Executive Officer, Dyson

Ole Scheeren*, Architect and Principal, Buro Ole Scheeren

Peter Schreyer, President and Head of Design Management, Hyundai Motor Group

Nathan Shedroff, Executive Director, Seed Vault Ltd.

Shohei Shigematsu, Partner and Director, New York Office, OMA

Helle Søholt, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Gehl

Margaret Gould Stewart, Vice President, Product Design, Facebook

Harry West*, fellow, frog

Sam Yen*, Head of Digital, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial Banking, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

*Indicates Global Advisory Council

Global Advisory Council members have provided significant input regarding the 2019 speaker selection and topics.

About Wallpaper*

International, intelligent and influential, Wallpaper* is the world's most important design and lifestyle magazine. Wallpaper* publishes 12 themed issues a year, with a limited-edition cover by a different artist or designer each month. Reaching 93 countries, over 2 million Twitter followers and 12 million unique users per year on wallpaper.com, it has unparalleled influence among the design elite across the globe. Brand extensions including an in-house creative agency, an interior design service, a series of over 100 pocket City Guides, the online WallpaperSTORE* and the annual Handmade exhibition have further propelled Wallpaper* from style bible to internationally recognised brand.

www.wallpaper.com

About DesignSingapore Council

DesignSingapore Council's (Dsg) vision is for Singapore to be an innovation-driven economy and a loveable city through design by 2025. As the national agency that promotes design, our mission is to develop the design sector, help Singapore use design for innovation and growth, and make life better in this UNESCO Creative City of Design. Dsg is a division of the Ministry of Communications and Information.

www.designsingapore.org

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE is a global leader in business journalism with a combined audience of more than 20 million readers in print and online. FORTUNE covers bold innovators, smart companies, new ideas and innovative strategies that inspire the FORTUNE audience to accelerate their business success. FORTUNE's major franchises include the FORTUNE 500, Global 500, the 100 Best Companies to Work For, World's Most Admired Companies, 40 Under 40 and 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. FORTUNE hosts a wide range of annual conferences produced by FORTUNE Live Media, including FORTUNE Most Powerful Women, FORTUNE Brainstorm Tech, FORTUNE Brainstorm Health and the FORTUNE Global Forum. FORTUNE publishes English-language editions in Europe and Asia, and local-language editions in China, Turkey, South Korea, India, Mexico, Italy and Greece.

www.fortune.com

About the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB)

EDB is the lead government agency for planning and executing strategies to enhance Singapore's position as a global business centre. We dream, design and deliver solutions that create value for investors and companies in Singapore. Our mission is to create for Singapore, sustainable economic growth with vibrant business and good job opportunities. For more information on EDB, please visit www.sedb.com.

