Desjadon Added to Faculty for Demotech's Florida Property Insurance Webinar

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc., the first rating service to review and rate independent, regional, and specialty insurance companies and the rating service of choice for residential property insurers focused on Florida, has secured the participation of Roger L. Desjadon, Chief Executive Officer, Florida Peninsula Insurance Company, for A Tale of Two Tails, its webinar on August 18, 2020.

According to Joseph L. Petrelli, President, Demotech, Inc., "We chose the title 'A Tale of Two Tails' to emphasize the fact that plaintiff and defense attorneys view the elongation of claim reporting, litigation, and the associated protraction of the ultimate determination of the cost of a claim quite differently. With insurance carriers funding this difference in perspective, we are delighted to have a CEO of Roger's caliber available to share his thoughts."

Sharon Romano Petrelli, CPCU, AIAF, CCP, ARC, Vice President and co-founder, Demotech adds, "Roger has served as CEO at Prudential Property & Casualty and Chief Administrative Officer at Prudential Life Insurance. He has also been Regional Vice President at Travelers Property and Casualty. His comparison of the situation in Florida to other jurisdictions throughout the country is based upon decades of experience and expertise."

A Tale of Two Tails, August 18, 2020, 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM Eastern

Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of independent, regional, and specialty insurers. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech reviews more than 400 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

Florida Peninsula Insurance Company

Florida Peninsula is one of the top ten homeowners' carriers in Florida. With well over 100 years of combined insurance experience, their board has made conservative decisions facilitating the ability of Florida Peninsula to respond to the ever changing Florida market to assisted over 30,000 families with the rebuilding of their lives since its inception in 2005.

