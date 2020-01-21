Desjardins Chooses exagens Behavioral Banking Platform for Multiyear Contract to Enhance Digital Customer Relationships

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Desjardins Group has selected Montreal-based exagens and its award-winning behavioral banking platform to further enrich the digital experience it provides members. As Canada's largest cooperative financial group and one of North America's strongest financial institutions, Desjardins' multiyear commitment is a vote of confidence for exagens and the future of behavioral banking.

Powered by exagens, Desjardin's Assistant AccèsD has already proactively reached out to over 3 million members and engaged in more than 8 million conversations to provide tips, offer advice, and assist in transactions. Examples of where the exagens-powered digital assistant has helped include:

assisting members with their money transfers while reducing abandonment by 69%

guiding more than 40,000 people to the most appropriate account type for their needs

increasing digital engagement with a 98 percent customer-satisfaction rating

"Adding Assistant AccèsD to our online banking environment has resulted in a significant increase in digital engagement and our ability to provide added value to our members," says Eboni Boicel, Senior Director, Martech, Desjardins Group. "This multi-year commitment is our vote of confidence in exagens, its technology, and its vision to humanize the digital banking environment. We believe exagens will play a key role in building stronger, long-term relationships with our customers."

Desjardins Assistant AccèsD is completely autonomous and works 24/7 to engage members according to their specific situations. It can both proactively guide as well as reactively assist -- whichever is most appropriate given the context.

"We're excited to continue putting our social and data science expertise to work for Desjardins and its ever-increasing digital customer base," says Michael Stojda, President & CEO of exagens. "As the financial services sector continues its digital transformation, the exagens team and its Behavioral Banking Platform are helping Desjardins provide a differentiated and valued experience. Our approach is high-tech with a very human touch."

About exagens

Using advanced social and data science, exagens helps remove the digital separation between financial institutions and their clients. exagens' solutions have helped financial institutions, like Desjardins, better engage with millions of their clients -- leading to increased digital sales, adoption, and engagement.

Behavioral analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning technologies enable the behavioral platform to learn and understand the specifics of each customer. It can then respond in real-time offering contextual guidance, tips, and proactive support. This makes every interaction with the financial institution more convenient, individualized, and memorable for customers.

Led by a team of industry veterans, the company and its solutions have received multiple industry awards including 2019 Cool Vendor in Banking by Gartner, Inc., the Silver Award from EFMA, and Top Fintech Innovator from Celero.

