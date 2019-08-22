Desk Phone Designs Selected for Membership in Avaya DevConnect Program

BRANDON, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Desk Phone Designs, a provider of custom designed desk phone covers, has been selected by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) as one of the newest technology partners in the Avaya DevConnect program. Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, delivers open, converged and innovative solutions for contact centers and unified communications that create intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees.

Desk Phone Designs is the developer of Phone Expressions phone covers, a product line designed for Avaya desk phones, including the Avaya J-100 series. Desk Phone Designs injection-molded/hydro-graphic surface decoration technology turns desk phones into beautifully designed devices that are a real treat for the eye. The snap on phone covers use the latest and most popular patterns and natural designs to create a new color and appearance on the telephone, helping enhance its value.

As an Avaya DevConnect Technology Partner, Desk Phone Designs expects to deliver proven interoperability of its products with Avaya desk phone solutions, helping companies create a more varied, inspiring and personalized work environment by bringing color and texture into their offices. Desk Phone Designs snap on phone covers carry a USA patent and are proudly made in the USA delivering a high-quality product. Desk Phone Designs phone covers can be quickly applied and removed; they simply snap on and off without needing any tools to install. The snap on covers can easily be removed and cleaned while protecting the original features of the desk phone, preserve the factory warranty, and provide a protective cover limiting exposure to dust and dirt.

"Membership in the Avaya developer community will help us build our business and create a more varied, inspiring work environment for customers," said Jamie Wood, EVP, Desk Phone Designs. "With Phone Expressions phone covers, the days of dull and drab cubicle spaces and uninspiring offices are long gone. Investing in the ambiance of your office with colorful phone covers can help change the overall mood. Building on Avaya resources and expertise, we can unleash the future of the phone with innovative and aesthetic designs that are an attractive addition to any work environment."

"Technology Partners like Desk Phone Designs are helping transform the customer's desktop with innovative surface decoration that enhances the functionality and innovation of Avaya desktop devices," said Eric Rossman, vice president, Partners, Developers and Alliances, Avaya. "We are pleased to have Desk Phone Designs join our developer community."

The Avaya DevConnect program promotes the development, compliance-testing and co-marketing of innovative third-party solutions that are compatible with standards-based Avaya solutions. Member organizations have expertise in a broad range of capabilities – spanning collaboration, management, analytics, reporting and communications-enabled business process applications – helping joint customers extend the value of their collaboration and contact center investments and accelerate the speed at which their organization delivers true value to the bottom line.

The Avaya DevConnect program currently includes thousands of software and hardware developer companies, integrators, service providers and customers. Members have created a broad array of innovative solutions tested for Avaya compliance, including natural language speech recognition applications, mobile and emergency notification services, specialized computer telephony integration and reporting capabilities, and applications tailored for specific vertical industries.

Through the DevConnect program, Avaya provides companies with a wide range of technical education, access and support for many Avaya platforms and interfaces, often at no cost to Registered members. Technology Partners receive additional benefits in terms of in-depth, joint compliance testing activities and co-marketing support, based on their alignment with Avaya strategy and value offered to Avaya customers. DevConnect Technology Partners like Desk Phone Designs must meet rigorous criteria for customer satisfaction, product support, business operations, marketing and sales.

Membership information and a listing of solutions developed and tested under the DevConnect program are available at www.avaya.com/devconnect.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE:AVYA). For over one hundred years, we've enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we're committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what's next. We're the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

About Desk Phone Designs

Desk Phone Designs is a manufacturer of Phone Expressions, snap on phone covers for the Avaya desktop portfolio. As professionals in manufacturing and design, we have developed injection-molded/hydro-graphic surface decoration technology that turns desk phones into amazingly beautiful designed devices that are a real treat for the eye. We offer the latest and most popular patterns and natural designs, which creates a new color and appearance on the telephone enhancing its value. We apply our experience and knowledge in production with our product vision, to create exceptional, innovative designs and products. For more information, please visit www.deskphonedesigns.com

