DeskFlex Scheduling App Can Help Businesses Leverage Real Estate Savings in The New Work Paradigm

The remotely hosted event was organized to highlight how businesses can tap into the power of technology to manage conflicting business interests – bringing workers back into the office, while simultaneously reducing physical office footprints.



Citing a Forbes online report, Dr. Passley reminded participants, who represented small and large businesses, workforce consulting companies, and employment agencies, that nearly 20% of workers may still remain remote, making an appointment scheduler the most important productivity tool:



"With more businesses are confident that remote work is now practical, why would business leaders press to maintain large office footprints? It makes no business sense! A feature-rich appointment scheduling software not only allows workers to more efficiently manage their schedules – but they can do it without coming into a bricks-and-mortar office."



Dr. Passley stressed that:



"This does not mean that physical offices are entirely a thing of the past."



Businesses will still maintain some physical offices, and use appointment software to implement strategies like desk sharing and office hoteling to leverage real estate savings. In response to a question, about how COVID-19 health and safety protocols play into the future of work, especially when limited office space makes coordination sanitization that much more critical, Dr. Passley illustrated how newly implemented features in DeskFlex's scheduling app help:



"The software will automatically alert maintenance teams that in-demand rooms, projectors, laptops and other equipment have been booked for use. It will then aid in implementing a scheduled cleaning and disinfecting protocol."



In-person meeting attendees also leverage DeskFlex's Bluetooth beacons to automate the identification and automatic booking of conference rooms and meeting spaces. And it all happens virtually, without human-to-human contact – which is a critical need of the hour in today's safety-conscious work environment.



