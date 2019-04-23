Deskforce Announces First Investment Round

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deskforce is pleased to announce that it secured its series A financing round from Cornerstone Venture Partners, a US-based Venture Capital Firm focused on early stage technologies.

This round is to expedite growth as a Customer-Centric Contact Center platform . This represents Deskforce's first investment, which is now pivoting from a bootstrapped service based company to a SaaS model tech company.

Currently, Deskforce has over 10,000 daily global users using its secure, scalable communication platform.

"We're excited to have Cornerstone as our partners to support our growth," says Elie Rubin, CEO of Deskforce.

"Deskforce's solution is well-timed with the rapidly increasing demand for omnichannel communication platforms between companies and their customers, and we are excited to support them as they enter this next phase of growth," said Hanan Brand, Partner at Cornerstone Venture Partners.

"Cornerstone has been following Deskforce's progress over the last year and have been so impressed with what they have accomplished. The team has not only demonstrated its ability to grow a profitable business but has also proven its ability to adapt and shift with the market and customer demand."

In continuing with the company strategy, and in streamlining operations in pursuit of scalability, Joseph Fuerst, formerly VP of Sales of WalkMe has been hired to the position of Chief Operating Officer to help catapult the company and attain the company vision. The company has also hired Ohad Sherman, as Director of Finance.

Further, Deskforce has begun consolidating their outstanding talent to execute the company vision and mission, as such:

Shir Kogan, who has successfully built and streamlined Deskforce's European operations, with agility and motivation has been promoted from Regional Manager to Vice President of Operations.

Irena Spivak to take the role of Chief Administration Officer and Co-Founder Daniel Leubitz will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

About Deskforce:

Deskforce, is a Jerusalem-based startup with over 10,000 users across the globe. Focused on Customer Centric Contact Center solutions, Deskforce equips businesses with a full ecosystem of software that consolidate the business process and strengthens business intelligence efforts. Deskforce is committed to the success of their clients and is constantly working on innovative solutions to improve client productivity. For more information visit: www.deskforce.com

