Desktop Virtualization Market size worth $ 128.5 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 24.74% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Desktop virtualization solutions give employees a consistent and secure way to work from anywhere, decreasing the expensive hardware in the business, lowering hardware maintenance costs, and minimizing system complexity and compatibility issues.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, 'Desktop Virtualization Market' By Type (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), By Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Desktop Virtualization Market size was valued at USD 17.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 128.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.74% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Desktop Virtualization Market Overview

Businesses are implementing enterprise solutions to reduce IT investment and focus on core business areas as a result of the highly competitive market and economic strain. Following the Great Recession of 2007, the movement has gained traction, prompting firms all around the world to strive towards the aforementioned goals. Aside from huge corporations, a growing number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), particularly in North America, are transitioning from traditional desktop systems to virtual desktop workspaces. VDI gives employees a consistent and secure way to work from anywhere, decreasing the number of PCs and expensive hardware in the workplace and lowering the cost of hardware maintenance.

VDI deployment also saves money on a variety of applications because important software and updates are installed on the server or in the cloud, and users are given authorized access. As a result, desktop virtualization solutions save organizations money on hardware and maintenance, and as a result, desktop virtualization solutions will be widely adopted in the next years. Although desktop virtualization has some technological advantages, putting it into practice is a difficult undertaking. A highly compatible infrastructure and software configuration is required for generating many virtual desktop instances, and meeting these criteria could be costly, hard, and time-consuming.

Key Developments

In November 2021 , VMware and Vodafone collaborated on a project. The goal of the collaboration is to implement the entire VMware Telco Cloud Platform throughout all European markets. Vodafone will use VMware Tanzu for Telco and VMware Telco Cloud Automation in addition to Telco Cloud Infrastructure for NFV.

, VMware and Vodafone collaborated on a project. The goal of the collaboration is to implement the entire VMware Telco Cloud Platform throughout all European markets. Vodafone will use VMware Tanzu for Telco and VMware Telco Cloud Automation in addition to Telco Cloud Infrastructure for NFV. In July 2021 , Socio Labs was acquired by Cisco. Webex's capabilities would be expanded beyond meetings, webinars, and webcasts to include conferences, giving it more leverage in the future of hybrid events.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Ericom Software, Evolve Ip, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Huawei Technologies, Microsoft, Ncomputing, Oracle, Parallels International, Red Hat, Vmware.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Desktop Virtualization Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Desktop Virtualization Market, By Type

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)



Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS)



Remote Desktop Services (RDS)

Desktop Virtualization Market, By Application

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Desktop Virtualization Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

