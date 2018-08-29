Desmond Stinnie Recognized as a Top 100 MBE

BALTIMORE, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) announced that Desmond Stinnie, president, Opulent Cloud, was named a 2018 Top 100 MBE® winner. This prestigious award recognizes owners of minority business enterprises in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial accomplishments, a high level of professionalism and have made substantial contributions to their community.

Established in 2007, the Top 100 MBE Awards® ceremony welcomes nearly 1,000 attendees in celebration of the creativity and innovation of regional MBEs who are role models and inspire the entire community.

Sharon R. Pinder, CRMSDC's president and CEO, says, "Our board of directors and our corporate members congratulate the 2018 Top 100 MBEs® on their stellar accomplishments. We are proud to add this year's class of winners to our circle of leadership."

The Top 100 MBE Awards® will be presented at the CRMSDC's 37th Annual Leaders and Legends Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at the MGM National Harbor.

Desmond Stinnie, Opulent Cloud CEO, says, "I am honored and excited to be recognized and to be among such an outstanding group of awardees. I am grateful to our staff, clients, partners and family for their commitment to Opulent Cloud's success."

