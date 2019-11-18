Desperados Brings to Life Beer + Tequila Experience at 'What the Fusion' Launch Party in South Africa

This unique beer was unleashed at a party to remember at the popular 1 Fox in Johannesburg – an epic event that delivered a thrilling experience for partygoers.

Accurately called 'What The Fusion', the party attracted thousands of people who were treated to an incredible mix of opposing elements that highlighted fiery tequila and icy beer – think stilt walkers, lava projections, a giant inflatable snow globe and ice slides.

The big reveal saw these opposing elements collide in true Desperados style, which resulted in a sensational party.

Chart-topping South African artists and DJs, including Adillxh, Major League, Muzi, Willy Cardiac, Rouge, Crazy White Boy, Black Motion, Ms Cosmo, Shimza and a surprise appearance from Riky Rick, took to the stage and kept the crowd on their feet.

Rapper Rouge says the energy of the party was truly epic. "It was such a unique experience watching partygoers as they explored various elements of the party. It was even cooler performing to them as I infused dance performance with my raps and high energy beats… a dope fusion like tequila with beer!"

On top of the amazing performances and one-of-a-kind experiences, partygoers were kept entertained with live acts – from human mirror balls and slinkies, to stilt walkers who lit up to the music and dancers who wore sound reactive LED masks.

Diederik Vos, Global Brand Director, Desperados, said: "We are thrilled to continue the global expansion of Desperados, with the product launch in South Africa representing a huge milestone for the brand. One which provides South Africans with a new and exciting drink choice for all party occasions. Desperados has an ambition to become the most iconic party drink, and as such, we're committed to move the party world forward through creativity and wild experimentation."

Desperados is available for purchase at all major and local retailers, as well as in bars and restaurants. Join the party conversation online at #WeAreTheParty.

SOURCE Desperados