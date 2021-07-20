Despite a Challenging Year, Family-Owned Lodi Winery, Harney Lane Takes Home Double Gold in the Prestigious American Fine Wine Competition

Best of Class, Double Gold, 2021 American Fine Wine Competition

2018 Lizzy James Old Vine Zinfandel

2018 Home Ranch Petite Sirah

Double Gold, 2021 American Fine Wine Competition

2020 Home Ranch Albarino

2018 Scottsdale Zinfandel

Best of Class, Double Gold, 2021 SF Chronicle Wine Competition

2019 Home Ranch Chardonnay

2018 Petite Sirah

Double Gold, 2021 SF Chronicle Wine Competition

2018 Scottsdale Zinfandel

"We are thrilled to have been so highly awarded at the American Fine Wine Competition," said Kyle Lerner, Proprietor. "Our family's mission has always been to take great care of the land we've farmed for over 100 years and produce great, quality wines. After such a challenging year for the industry, we are so humbled to represent Lodi on a national level."

In addition to the 4 awards received from the American Fine Wine Competition, Harney Lane Winery was recognized earlier this year by the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition and Sunset Wine Competition with silver and gold awards for their Albarino, Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Tempranillo, and Petite Sirah.

On a regional level, San Joaquin Magazine named Harney Lane Winery with the best Zinfandel and best tasting room in the 2021 Best of San Joaquin.

About Harney Lane Winery

Using only the best quality fruit from our estate vineyards, we continue to vigilantly work the land on our home ranch, creating award-winning Lodi wines. From planting and tending the grapes each season, to harvest, crush, and bottling, we approach winemaking with the same diligence we use in our Certified Green, sustainably farmed vineyards. Located in Lodi's Mokelumne River AVA, our fruit is hand-picked, hand-sorted, fermented in small lots, and barrel-aged in programs unique to each of our wines.

Recognized by USA Today for having one of the best winery tours, we invite you to come experience what we've spent generations working towards

