Despite COVID-19, Small Cell Market Will Trend Up

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts published a report today that provides comprehensive analysis of trends in Small Cell development, including 3G, 4G, and 5G.

The report covers indoor and outdoor units in integrated, RRH, and distributed DRS. Residential, enterprise, and carrier segments are broken down in detail, and provide a forecast of 5G and Open RAN small cells deployed in sub-6GHz bands.

"After a strong year in 2018 and a moderate 2019, 2020 will be a transition year for Small Cells as we progress from LTE to 5G. We've taken a look at the uncertainty around COVID-19, which may slow down operator network plans, but overall Mobile Experts forecasts that small cell unit shipments will trend steadily upward through 2025," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun.

Mobile Experts reports that the enterprise segment will be a bright spot for Small Cells. Private LTE and Private 5G networks are on the rise, with new spectrum released recently in the USA, Germany, Japan, UK, and many other key countries considering a similar measure. While growth may be lackluster for a time due to COVID-19, growing interest in private LTE/5G wireless networking for industrial automation and other enterprise applications that require reliable, low-latency wireless links remains strong.

"Carrier Indoor small cells will continue to grow rapidly, as aggressive 5G network rollouts in China are driving a huge volume of distributed DRS solutions including Huawei's Lapsite, and ZTE's Qcell," said Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. "We expect Carrier Indoor small cell unit shipments to represent a majority of the small cell equipment market value of $5.5 billion in 2025."

This report offers a comprehensive overall view of Small Cells, including information about technology and architectural evolution, spectrum trends, business model trends, and deployment by small cell customers. This report illustrates the market share positions for each type of small cell, highlighting the large tier-one vendors and also some surprising new emerging stars.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on Small Cells, 5G mm-wave, Private LTE and 5G, Macro Base Stations, 5G Business case, Cellular IoT, CBRS Infrastructure and Devices, ORAN, URLLC and 5G IoT, Edge Computing, Big Picture IoT, Edge Computing for Enterprises, RF Front Ends, LPWA, Fixed Wireless, https://mobile-experts.net/Home/Report/98 CRAN/VRAN, and more.

