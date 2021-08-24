Despite Pandemic, Study Shows Spending On Software Was Up Among SMBs

Despite Pandemic, Study Shows Spending On Software Up Among Small Businesses, SMBs Also Leery Of Cyber-Attacks Tweet this

Other findings show that there is room for improvement among software vendors:

-- 60% = trust their software vendors.

-- 57% = software vendors care about their business.

-- 62% = feel good, or very good, about cost transparency.

-- 64% = feel good, or very good, about the customer support they receive.

-- 28% = technology is "truly" meeting their needs.

-- 27% = technology is "not so much" meeting their needs.

"Whether taking their offerings online for the first time, expanding their reach, or pivoting entirely, there's a good chance SMBs are going to rely heavily on software to make that happen" says Toby Stansell, Cargo's CEO. "This study shows that many opportunities exist for big software brands to offer ideas, strategies, and software applications that position them as a business partner to SMBs, and not just a tech vendor."

With offices in Greenville, SC and Toronto, Canada, the 55-employee Cargo has been delivering advertising and marketing solutions and services to clients since its founding in 2006. The agency specializes in connecting big brands with medium- to small-business customers, and services some of the world's largest and best-known companies. Cargo was named one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine in 2020. You can learn more about Cargo at www.thecargoagency.com

SOURCE Cargo

Related Links

https://www.thecargoagency.com

