Despite Testing Requirements, Data Shows Cruisers Aren't Concerned About Covid

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While most travel sectors have made a strong post-pandemic recovery, cruise lines have been slower to rebound. Cruise lines have lessened restrictions in recent weeks, however many still require a negative COVID-19 test prior to embarkation.

Despite the continued requirements, travel insurtech Squaremouth.com reports cruisers are now more concerned about being able to reach their cruise due to airline issues, than being prevented from cruising due to contracting COVID.

According to a recent survey on squaremouth.com, 65% of cruisers said they aren't concerned about COVID-19, to include testing positive and being restricted entry.

Among those that still require a negative test are Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Disney, Celestyal, and Celebrity, while rules vary based on vaccination status.

Squaremouth says this response is a complete shift from earlier in the year, when 63% of their customers said they were most concerned about contracting COVID-19 and being unable to cruise as planned.

Following a hectic summer travel season, weather and other airline-related disruptions related to staffing shortages have overtaken COVID-19 as a leading traveler concern, according to Squaremouth.

Quick travel insurance facts for cruisers:

The majority of travel insurance policies on squaremouth.com cover contracting COVID-19 before or during a trip

If a traveler is unable to board their cruise ship, these plans can reimburse the prepaid cost of the cruise, as well as any respective travel expenses and medical treatment

Most travel insurance policies include benefits, such as travel delay, missed connection, and baggage, should a traveler be impacted on their way to port

Some travel insurance policies can provide cruise-specific coverage, including benefits for an itinerary change or shipboard disruption

Squaremouth's Cruise and Travel Insurance Resource is updated with coverage recommendations and answers to the most commonly asked traveler questions.

About Squaremouth

Squaremouth is a travel insurance comparison company that helps customers instantly search, compare, and buy travel insurance policies online.

Squaremouth.com hosts the most intuitive travel insurance quoting and comparison engine on the market today. Coupled with over 100,000 verified customer reviews and the largest portfolio of products, Squaremouth allows customers to purchase a travel insurance policy from every major provider in the US.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth