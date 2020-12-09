Despite the Pandemic, the Show Goes On

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite losing their venue, the Columbus Civic Theater has found a way to adapt this Christmas. Due to nationwide closures, the Civic's annual stage production of A Christmas Carol could not be presented this year but the show must go on! Director Kerry Shanklin has modified the work for a listening audience. The non-profit's seasonal favorite has now been transformed into a radio play podcast, which will be available until January 6, 2021 from the Civic's website, columbuscivic.org. The recording, which has been funded by the Civic's donors, the Greater Columbus Arts Council, and the Columbus Foundation, is free to all.

With a firm foundation in the original work, published in 1862, the radio play podcast uses favorite performers from previous productions, sound effects, and carols. Narrated by Harold Yarborough (Hoke, Driving Miss Daisy) and featuring Tracy Tupman (Macduff, Macbeth) as Ebenezer Scrooge, the cast includes Abby Dorn, Vicky Welsh Bragg, Britt Kline, Scott Douglas Wilson, Max Muir, Sam Bermudez, Todd Taylor, Frannie Mamlin, and Maceo Bermudez as Tiny Tim.

In June of this year, after 11 years and 94 productions in their Clintonville space, the growing pandemic forced the Civic to close their doors. The non-profit is searching for a new home and a capital fundraiser has been set up to achieve that goal. Visit www.columbuscivic.org for ways to support the cause.

