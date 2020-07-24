Despite Uncertain Economic Times, Domestic Travel Surges

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite COVID-19 travel restrictions and uncertainty, US residents are still taking vacations. Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.com, reports more US travelers than ever this year.

Pent Up Demand for Travel Leads to Spike in Domestic Trips

A 19% increase in the number of US travelers this year highlights a pent up demand for travel, while international trips have been limited by travel restrictions and border closures.

"We are seeing travel rebound, despite international travel bans. This increase in domestic travel is encouraging," says Megan Moncrief, CMO of Squaremouth.com. "We are happy to report that more travelers are exploring the US this year."

Domestic Travels Help US Economy

Amidst a pandemic, domestic travelers are still spending roughly the same on vacations in 2020 compared to last year, with an average trip cost of $3,947.

Despite traveling closer to home, domestic travelers are also looking to protect their trip investment. A cancellation style travel insurance policy can provide travelers with coverage to cancel their trip and can also provide important medical coverage if an expensive emergency occurs while traveling.

Methodology: Data is based on all travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth.com between January 1 - July 15, 2020 for travel from July through December 2020. Statistics reflect year-over-year changes unless otherwise noted.

